    Jordan hands over wanted terrorist to UAE authorities

    First Published May 17, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

    DUBAI: The UAE has received a convicted terrorist from the Jordanian authorities, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.
    Emirati national Khalaf Abdul Rahman Al-Rumaithi was sentenced to 15 years in absentia in the UAE in 2013 “on charges of establishing a secret organization affiliated with the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood,” WAM said.

    Al-Rumaithi was handed over to the UAE “in accordance with the arrest warrant against him and the agreements concluded on legal and judicial cooperation of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council tasked with the prosecution of criminals fleeing criminal justice in Arab countries,” added WAM.

    Khalaf Al-Rumaithi will be tried again in accordance with the legal provisions of the UAE Criminal Procedural Law, which state that if an accused person is arrested for whom a judgement was rendered in absentia or he turns himself in, he will be tried again on the same charges.

    The UAE affirms that it will continue to uphold its sovereignty, stability, and residents' safety and security, and that it won't hold back in pursuing those who are wanted for justice and prosecuting them in accordance with the law.

