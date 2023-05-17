C-Hexagon area near Kartavya Path witnesses heavy footfall; Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

New Delhi: Since Kartavya Path's opening, there has been a significant increase in foot traffic surrounding C-Hexagon. On Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to inform tourists of the roadways, locations of various utilities, and entry points for those facilities.



The two-kilometer corridor between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate, formerly known as the Rajpath (King's Way), has been urged by the police to be reached by public transport.

The advisory was issued after the Delhi Traffic Police observed that since the inauguration of Kartavya Path in September last year, there has been a heavy footfall of visitors to the vicinity of C-Hexagon, officials said.



The changed landscape and ongoing construction projects have highlighted the need for public awareness regarding the location of various utilities and their access points, they said.



According to the advisory, visitors can reach India Gate using any one of the 10 specified roads Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Shahjahan Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, K.G Marg and Copernicus Marg.



People planning a visit India Gate should make maximum use of public transport. They have also been advised to avail of metro services to Supreme Court metro station, Khan Market metro station, Mandi House metro station, or ITO metro station and further walk or use public transport to reach India Gate.



"Visitors can also reach India Gate by using city bus services having bus stops along C Hexagon near Baroda House, National Stadium and National Art Gallery," it said.



Commuters using auto rickshaws, cabs and private vehicles should alight and board vehicles from designated pick-up and drop points along C-Hexagon at Tilak Marg Radial, near National War Memorial Gate, Dr. Zakir Hussain Radial, Shahjahan Radial and K.G Marg Radial, the advisory stated.



"Drivers are advised not to block the carriageway by halting their vehicles or waiting in their vehicles along C-Hexagon. Any violation in this regard is liable to prosecution, the advisory said.

People travelling in their personal vehicles should avail of paid parking facilities and not park their vehicles on roads. Improperly parked vehicles are liable to towing and fine," it added.



"Due to heavy volume of vehicular traffic on C-Hexagon, pedestrians are advised not to cross the C-Hexagon carriageway except via zebra crossings which are located at Tilak Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Shahjahan Road and K.G Marg. Pedestrians should walk on the left side of the footpath along the perimeter of C-Hexagon," it said.



Two pedestrian underpasses have been constructed for movement between Kartavya Path lawns and India Gate lawns, they added.

(Inputs from PTI)