    Indian man hits the Jackpot: Wins Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

    Indian national, Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth, hit the jackpot as he became the new millionaire during the Big Ticket's draw series number 250 held in Abu Dhabi.

    Abu Dhabi: Indian national, Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth, hit the jackpot as he became the new millionaire during the Big Ticket's draw series number 250 held in Abu Dhabi. Kumar is based in Bengaluru and he won the grand cash prize of Dh20 million (Rs 44,72,24,283.60) with his ticket number 2610301, bought on March 22.

    Kumar started purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets online after hearing about the Big Ticket love draws through word-of-mouth from his friends. On March 22, feeling lucky and wanting to try his luck once more, he purchased his second ticket from the Big Ticket website.

    He was astonished to know that he had won the Dh20 million grand prize on just his second attempt when Big Ticket's officials first called to tell him about it. He exclaims with excitement that he will finally be able to realise his goal by using a significant portion of his profits to start his own company in his native country.

    Separately, Bahrain-based Indian citizen Suresh Mathan took home the second-place award of Dh100,000. On March 27, he purchased winning ticket 018462.
    The next lucky draw will be in May where the first prize can bring Dh15 million. Second Prize AED 100,000, Third Prize AED 90,000, Fourth Prize AED 80,000, Fifth Prize AED 70,000, Sixth Prize AED 60,000, Seventh Prize AED 50,000, Eighth Prize AED 40,000, Ninth Prize AED 30,000 and Tenth Prize AED 20,000. 

