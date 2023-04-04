Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varanasi's Banarasi paan, langda mango and 2 other products gets Geographical Indication tag; check details

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Varanasi's Banarasi paan and langda mango have finally received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which means they will now be identified by their origin. The GI Registry, Chennai, on March 31, gave the tags to two more products from the region, Ramnagar Bhanta (brinjal) and Chandausi's adamchini chawal (rice).

    These products' recognition with the GI tag is a significant achievement for the people associated with their production and trade.

    Speaking to a news organisation, Dr Rajnikant, a GI specialist said, "All four products are related to agriculture and horticulture. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Uttar Pradesh government played a pivotal role in the process to obtain the GI tags."

    He said over 20 lakh people are involved in the trade of the four products with an annual business of approximately Rs 25,500 crore. He said the government had applied for GI tags for 20 products, and 11 products made it to the GI club.

    The GI specialist also hopes that Banarasi thandai, Banarasi lal peda, tirangi barfi and Banarasi lal bharwan lal mirch could also receive the tags soon.

    To promote special products of the region, such as Banarasi sarees and metal crafts and obtain GI tags for them, efforts are being made under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government.

    NABARD AGM Anuj Kumar Singh the government and NABARD collaborated with Jaya Seeds Company Limited, Kashi Vishwanath Farms Company, Ishani Agro Producer Company Limited, Namami Gange Farmers Producer Company Limited, and the Horticulture Department of Varanasi.

    Singh said over 1,000 farmers would receive GI authorised registration in the coming days, which would enable them to use the GI tags legally.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
