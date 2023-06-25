Hajj: From transport to meals... Saudi Arabia ready to host millions of pilgrims at Mecca

Millions of pilgrims from around the world are arriving in Saudi Arabia to embark on the annual Haj pilgrimage, set to commence on Monday. These pilgrims from over 193 countries will carry out the Haj and Umrah at the revered Grand Mosque of Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

Saudi Arabia is receiving millions of pilgrims who will undertake the annual Haj pilgrimage from Monday. Over two million pilgrims from over 193 countries are expected to perform both Haj and Umrah at the Grand Mosque of Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has devised special welcome programs through its dedicated personnel stationed at six designated airports, as well as other ports and land outlets. Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, among others, had warmly greeted the first wave of pilgrims in May with floral arrangements, Zamzam water, dates, and traditional Saudi coffee.

Several months ago, the Saudi Ministry of Culture celebrated the 2022 Year of Saudi Coffee initiative, recognizing the renowned beverage as an official symbol of hospitality in accordance with customs and traditions. This initiative showcases the significant role that coffee plays in Saudi Arabia's cultural heritage, representing values of generosity, hospitality, and cultural diversity.

With a well-established network of roads, trains, shuttle buses, and comprehensive infrastructure, pilgrims have been assured a smooth travel experience, accommodating their diverse needs and linguistic preferences.

Among these transportation networks, the environmentally friendly Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro line stands out. It consists of 17 trains operating across 9 stations, with a projected capacity of serving 72,000 passengers per hour.

To ensure the well-being of the pilgrims, over 32,000 healthcare professionals, both male and female will be present on-site, offering their services and expertise.

The head of catering in Mecca reported that more than 1,294 food factories in Saudi Arabia have been enlisted by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to provide over 120 million meals during the six-day pilgrimage period, catering to at least 2 million pilgrims. Stringent supervision will ensure the quality and safety of these meals.

Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind