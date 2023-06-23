Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind

    130 grammes per day is the recommended daily intake (RDA) for carbohydrates for adults. The recommended carbohydrate intake for someone with diabetes is 15 to 30 grammes for snacks and 45 to 60 grammes for meals. Your blood sugar levels are directly impacted by how your body transforms the carbohydrates you consume into sugar. You need to consume fruits in moderation if you want to control your blood sugar. 

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 9:30 PM IST

    Mangoes are a delectable fruit that are high in fibre and antioxidants, according to experts. It is a summer fruit that has a huge following and a wide range of varieties. On the other hand, despite having a moderate glycaemic index, you should limit how much fruit you eat, especially if you have diabetes. This is due to the fact that, in addition to the fruit's sugar content, how much a fruit can elevate blood sugar levels also relies on how much you eat.

    Mango's glycemic index: Despite having a low GI of 56. Therefore, diabetics can have mangoes, but only in moderation.

    How many mangoes can people with diabeties have per day? There are 15 grammes of carbohydrates in 4 medium mango slices. Per meal, no more than two or three mango slices should be consumed.

    There are expert suggestions for eating mangoes to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics and prevent blood sugar rises.

    1. Smoothie: Mangoes and yoghurt can be consumed as a smoothie to further lower the GI (200 ml).

    2. Standalone snack: Avoid eating it right after a meal and instead take it as a snack in the middle of the day or evening. It can also be blended with 7-8 smashed almonds into a milkshake.

    3. Combine it with protein: Blend 1 scoop of vanilla or chocolate protein with 100–150 g of mango and 100 ml of milk if you want to consume mangoes with your protein for a delayed release. This is simply an additional protein meal that you might have in place of a snack rather than an after-workout beverage.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 9:33 PM IST
