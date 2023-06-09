Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wedding shoot in a train! Southern Railway gives nod for photo sessions in Palakkad division

    In a first-of-its-kind, the Palakkad Railway Division has allowed the public to have photoshoots using the railway properties like stations, trains and even bogies. A licence fee of Rs 5,000 will be charged for wedding photography and commercial purposes, Rs 2,500 for academic use and Rs 3,500 for personal use.

     

    Wedding shoot in a train! Southern Railway gives nod for photo sessions in Palakkad division anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Palakkad: The Palakkad Railway Division has now made its properties, including railway stations, trains, and even bogies, available to people who like to have a photo session, in what is being hailed as a first of its type in Kerala.

    Also read: Kerala govt to form 'grievance redressal cells' to prevent suicide cases in universities

    Still photography for weddings and other commercial purposes requires a licence fee of Rs 5,000 per day. The licence charge is Rs 2,500 if it is for academic use and Rs 3,500 if it is for personal use.

    For still photography for commercial purposes in a train, whether it is stationary or moving, a licence charge of Rs 1,500 per day will be collected. The licence charge is Rs 1,000 per day for personal use and Rs 750 for academic use.

    The total amount will be collected if the request includes both still photos at the train station and inside the vehicle. Seven days before the scheduled date of the still photography, applications must be delivered to the divisional railway manager. Still photography is not permitted at the railway workshop, the coaching depot, the coaching yard, or the goods yard. No photography is allowed when a train is moving, either on the footboard or the rooftop, or when the locomotives are in motion.

    The sole subjects for the still photos will be trains and railway property. Applicants must adhere to all applicable safety and security laws. When on railway property or within a train, those with permission should carry the required travel documents or station tickets. Officials from the railway must be present to oversee the photography.

    Also read: Centre will impose AI regulations to protect 'digital citizens': Rajeev Chandrasekhar
     

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, NCP leaders meet Mumbai Police chief AJR

    Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, NCP leaders meet Mumbai Police chief

    Kerala govt to form 'grievance redressal cells' to prevent suicide cases in universities after Shraddha suicide case anr

    Kerala govt to form 'grievance redressal cells' to prevent suicide cases in universities

    Centre will impose AI regulations to protect 'digital citizens': Rajeev Chandrasekhar AJR

    Centre will impose AI regulations to protect 'digital citizens': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur AJR

    Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

    Congress govt in Karnataka to remove Class 10 book chapter on RSS founder Hedgewar

    Congress govt in Karnataka to remove Class 10 book chapter on RSS founder Hedgewar?

    Recent Stories

    iPhone hacks 7 ways to clear your Apple phone storage gcw

    iPhone hacks: 7 ways to clear your Apple phone storage

    Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, NCP leaders meet Mumbai Police chief AJR

    Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, NCP leaders meet Mumbai Police chief

    Shanaya Kapoor stuns social media with velvety dance moves - WATCH VIDEO atg

    Shanaya Kapoor stuns social media with velvety dance moves - WATCH VIDEO

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan love story: The power couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary ATG

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan love story: The power couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' and 'Agent Game' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' and 'Agent Game' are a must-watch

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon