user
user icon

Warner Bros Discovery Says Veteran John Malone Will Not Stand For Re-Election To Board, Named Chair Emeritus

WBD highlighted that Malone will regularly attend Board meetings and provide strategic counsel and support to the Board and management team.

Warner Bros Discovery Says Veteran John Malone Will Not Stand For Re-Election To Board, Named Chair Emeritus
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Warner Bros Discovery Inc. (WBD) shares fell over 3% on Friday after the company disclosed that John C. Malone will not stand for re-election to the board and will transition to the role of Chair Emeritus, effective upon the expiration of his term at the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

WBD highlighted that Malone will regularly attend Board meetings and provide strategic counsel and support to the Board and management team.

Meanwhile, WBD also said it intends to nominate Anton Levy for election by stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

CEO David Zaslav praised Malone’s contributions, saying that his exceptional insights and visionary perspective on the global media landscape and its future have been pivotal in shaping the trajectory and growth of Discovery and now at Warner Bros. Discovery.

“As Chair Emeritus, John's unparalleled counsel, deep expertise, and clarity of vision will continue to shape our leadership team and Board's decisions as we unlock the full potential of our business,” he said.

Malone said that WBD is on the right path. “I look forward to remaining actively involved, not only as a significant stockholder, but in this important role helping to shape the growth trajectory as the company evaluates important strategic and structural opportunities ahead,” he said.

With the addition of Levy and Malone’s decision not to stand for election, the Board will continue to comprise 13 directors, 12 of whom will be independent.

WBD shares have lost over 26% in 2025 and 8% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

GM To Temporarily Halt Production At CAMI Assembly Plant In Ingersoll, Says Unifor: Retail Stays Bearish

GM To Temporarily Halt Production At CAMI Assembly Plant In Ingersoll, Says Unifor: Retail Stays Bearish

Veteran Equity Manager Who Bet Against Lehman Brothers In 2008 Warns Trump Tariffs Will Force More Fed Rate Cuts In 2025

Veteran Equity Manager Who Bet Against Lehman Brothers In 2008 Warns Trump Tariffs Will Force More Fed Rate Cuts In 2025

Canada Launches Probe Into Cigna’s Express Scripts Over Anti-Competitive Conduct Allegations – But Retail’s Unmoved

Canada Launches Probe Into Cigna’s Express Scripts Over Anti-Competitive Conduct Allegations – But Retail’s Unmoved

Theratechnologies Stock Soars On Acquisition Bid From Future Pak: Retail’s Overjoyed

Theratechnologies Stock Soars On Acquisition Bid From Future Pak: Retail’s Overjoyed

Gold Prices Soar Past $3,200 Amid Dollar Weakness As Trump Tariffs Create Uncertainty, Spark Recession Fears

Gold Prices Soar Past $3,200 Amid Dollar Weakness As Trump Tariffs Create Uncertainty, Spark Recession Fears

Recent Stories

GM To Temporarily Halt Production At CAMI Assembly Plant In Ingersoll, Says Unifor: Retail Stays Bearish

GM To Temporarily Halt Production At CAMI Assembly Plant In Ingersoll, Says Unifor: Retail Stays Bearish

Veteran Equity Manager Who Bet Against Lehman Brothers In 2008 Warns Trump Tariffs Will Force More Fed Rate Cuts In 2025

Veteran Equity Manager Who Bet Against Lehman Brothers In 2008 Warns Trump Tariffs Will Force More Fed Rate Cuts In 2025

Canada Launches Probe Into Cigna’s Express Scripts Over Anti-Competitive Conduct Allegations – But Retail’s Unmoved

Canada Launches Probe Into Cigna’s Express Scripts Over Anti-Competitive Conduct Allegations – But Retail’s Unmoved

Theratechnologies Stock Soars On Acquisition Bid From Future Pak: Retail’s Overjoyed

Theratechnologies Stock Soars On Acquisition Bid From Future Pak: Retail’s Overjoyed

Gold Prices Soar Past $3,200 Amid Dollar Weakness As Trump Tariffs Create Uncertainty, Spark Recession Fears

Gold Prices Soar Past $3,200 Amid Dollar Weakness As Trump Tariffs Create Uncertainty, Spark Recession Fears

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

Video Icon
PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

Video Icon
Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Video Icon
Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon