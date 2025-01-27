Talen Energy Stock Tumbles Despite Price Target Bump From Barclays Amid Wider Sector Sell-Off: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Barclays analyst raised the price target for Talen Energy while maintaining an overweight rating.

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 10:18 PM IST

Talen Energy Corp. (TLN) stock received a price target bump from analysts at Barclays as part of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings preview.

According to a report by TheFly, Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella raised Talen Energy’s stock’s price target to $293 from $245 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

Talen Energy’s share price fell 20% in morning trade on Monday, reflecting a wider decline in energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index down by over 1%.

The decline in energy stocks reflects a wider downturn across U.S. equities after the launch of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek’s model at 50 times lower the cost of OpenAI’s models, which sparked concerns of an AI bubble bursting.

Barclays is bullish on the power sector and expects an increase in demand continuing in Q4 results. The firms expects the earning growth to increase to 9%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100) territory. The message volume was in the ‘extremely high’ (84/100) zone.

TLN retail sentiment.jpg TLN sentiment and message volume January 27, 2025, as of 11 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user mentioned that they bought some TLN stock.

Another user mentioned that the fall is a great opportunity to buy and that the power problem in the U.S. is much bigger than AI.

Talen Energy stock has gained over 78% over the past six months, while its one-year performance has been stellar, with gains of 194%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

