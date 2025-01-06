Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges Ahead Of Earnings, ASML Executives' Reported Visit: Retail Extremely Bullish

Two other factors boosting TSMC stock include the upcoming speech by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 and Foxconn’s record fourth-quarter revenue.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) surged in morning trade on Monday ahead of the chipmaking giant’s first earnings call of 2025.

At the time of writing, TSMC share price was up by more than 5%, hovering at $219.01.

According to a report by Chinese publication MoneyDJ, executives of Dutch multinational corporation ASML are also expected to visit TSMC’s headquarters in Taiwan.

This is part of ASML’s annual visit to its clients in Asia.

ASML makes lithography equipment used by semiconductor manufacturers. In addition to TSMC, some of its other customers include Intel Corp. (INTC) and Samsung Electronics Co. (SSNLF).

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, registered record revenues in the fourth quarter, up 15% year-on-year to NT$2.13 trillion (approx. $65.09 billion.)

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was trending in the ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100) territory, while message volume was ‘high’ (71/100).

TSM retail sentiment TSM sentiment and message volume January 6, 2025, as of 11:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users on Stocktwits expressed optimism about TSM stock price.

TSMC’s stock price has gained more than 17.5% in the past six months and over 115% in the last year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

