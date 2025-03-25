user
user

RBC Reiterates Bullish Stance On Chipotle After Positive Review Of Honey Chicken: Retail Traders Bullish

Chipotle Honey Chicken (CHC) is driving demand, while new equipment retrofits at stores may now cost less than what the company previously estimated, the research firm said.

RBC Reiterates Bullish Stance On Chipotle After Positive Review Of Honey Chicken: Retail Traders Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

RBC Capital Markets has maintained its bullish position on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) based on positive checks on the food brand's new menu item and efficiency initiatives.

In a recent note, the research firm said the Chipotle Honey Chicken (CHC), introduced in North America and Europe earlier this month for a limited time, positively impacted demand and traffic at its outlets.

"We found the initial feedback encouraging," RBC analysts said in the note put out on Sunday.

RBC maintained its 'Outperform' rating and a $70 price target on the company's shares.

The brokerage also discussed a few updates from its meeting with Chipotle’s investor relations team.

Notable updates were regarding the cost of new equipment retrofits, which may be less expensive than Chipotle previously communicated. 

However, the anticipated labor savings from implementing the Hyphen system might be more limited than initially expected.

Chipotle is testing a semi-robotic "augmented makeline" in collaboration with Hyphen, a food robotics company, to automate the preparation of bowls and salads.

In December, RBC named Chipotle one of its top picks for 2025.

In recent months, Stifel and Bernstein have lowered their price targets on Chipotle stock. Loop Capital upgraded its rating to a 'buy'.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment held firmly in the 'bullish' territory, with high message volume.

Screenshot 2025-03-25 at 12.24.29 PM.png CMG sentiment and message volume as of March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user posted screenshots showing large buy orders for Chipotle stock.

CMG shares are down nearly 18% year to date to $49.60, in touching distance of their 52-week low of $46.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lexeo Therapeutics Sees Biggest Retail Follower Surge Among Biotech Stocks After Record-Breaking Rally: What's The Big Draw?

Lexeo Therapeutics Sees Biggest Retail Follower Surge Among Biotech Stocks After Record-Breaking Rally: What's The Big Draw?

Oklo Stock Tumbles On Minor Q4 Miss: Retail Remains Bullish Even As Some Point Out Lack Of Commercial Viability

Oklo Stock Tumbles On Minor Q4 Miss: Retail Remains Bullish Even As Some Point Out Lack Of Commercial Viability

Enerpac Tool Group Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Cautious Outlook: Retail Mood Dampens

Enerpac Tool Group Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Cautious Outlook: Retail Mood Dampens

Viasat Stock Pops On Analyst Upgrade, Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Viasat Stock Pops On Analyst Upgrade, Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Apple Reportedly Jumps Into AI Data Center Race Amid Siri Revamp Delay: Retail Turns Bullish As Trump Softens Tariff Stance

Apple Reportedly Jumps Into AI Data Center Race Amid Siri Revamp Delay: Retail Turns Bullish As Trump Softens Tariff Stance

Recent Stories

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur snt

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities ddr

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after teams defeat against DC (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after team's defeat against DC (WATCH)

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely in April AJR

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely next month

PHOTOS Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali ATG

(PHOTOS) Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali

Recent Videos

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Video Icon
Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Video Icon
Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon