Tata, BHEL to NHPC: Top 10 Stocks to watch in today's market

1- NHPC Stock Price

Increase - 5.04%

Current Price - ₹85.42

2- ONGC Stock Price

Increase - 4.23%

Current Price - ₹252.48

3- Tata Consumer Stock Price

Increase - 3.18%

Current Price - ₹1004.55

4- BHEL Stock Price

Increase - 3.17%

Current Price - ₹220.68

5- Shree Cements Stock Price

Increase - 2.90%

Current Price - ₹31030.00

6- BPCL Stock Price

Increase - 2.85%

Current Price - ₹284.09

7- Avenue Supermart Stock Price

Increase - 2.52%

Current Price - ₹4169.00

8- Britannia Stock Price

Increase - 2.49%

Current Price - ₹4962.00

9- Jio Financial Services Stock Price

Increase - 2.48%

Current Price - ₹231.46

10- IRFC Stock Price

Increase - 2.13%

Current Price - ₹127.05

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to various risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock. 

