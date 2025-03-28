Tata, BHEL to NHPC: Top 10 Stocks to watch in today's market

Business
Increase - 5.04%
Current Price - ₹85.42
Increase - 4.23%
Current Price - ₹252.48
Increase - 3.18%
Current Price - ₹1004.55
Increase - 3.17%
Current Price - ₹220.68
Increase - 2.90%
Current Price - ₹31030.00
Increase - 2.85%
Current Price - ₹284.09
Increase - 2.52%
Current Price - ₹4169.00
Increase - 2.49%
Current Price - ₹4962.00
Increase - 2.48%
Current Price - ₹231.46
Increase - 2.13%
Current Price - ₹127.05
Stock market investments are subject to various risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock.
Airtel, L&T to Federal Bank: 7 Best stock picks for maximum returns
Asian Paints to Jio Financial: Top 8 stocks to watch on March 28
Gold prices SOAR before Navratri: Check latest rates on March 28
Gujarat Pipavav to Sapphire Foods: Top 10 gainers today