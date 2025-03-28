user
user icon

Rocket Lab Stock Soars After Joining US Space Force’s NSSL Program, Retail Bearishness Softens

The firm-fixed price contract has a five-year ordering period that will run through to June 2029 with a maximum value of $5.6 billion.

Rocket Lab Stock Soars After Joining US Space Force’s NSSL Program, Retail Bearishness Softens
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Rocket Lab (RKLB) stock rose 9.3% in extended trading on Thursday after the U.S. Space Force selected the company to compete for the Department of Defense’s National Security Space Launch program.

The firm-fixed price contract has a five-year ordering period that will run through to June 2029 with a maximum value of $5.6 billion, the company said.

The Long Beach, California-based company said its launch vehicle for the program will be Neutron, a 13-ton reusable carbon composite medium-lift launch vehicle.

Neutron is being designed to launch payloads up to 13,000 kg, and its first launch is scheduled for the second half of the year.

As part of the on-ramp to the NSSL program, Rocket Lab has received a $5 million task order to perform a capabilities assessment.

"Its selection to the program demonstrates a high degree of confidence by the Department of Defense in Neutron’s capabilities ahead of its first launch later this year," said CEO Peter Beck.

Blue Origin, SpaceX, Stoke Space, and the United Launch Alliance (ULA) are the other competitors for the program.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher but remained in the ‘bearish’ (42/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘low.;

RKLB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:14 a.m. ET on March 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits RKLB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:14 a.m. ET on March 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader said that if the company wins a significant portion of the contract, its shares could jump.

Another user said that the potential contract is a major milestone as Rocket Lab was “gunning for it” last year.

Rocket Lab shares have fallen 27.6% year-to-date (YTD).

The company had forecasted first-quarter revenue below Wall Street’s estimates in February.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet

Recent Stories

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign? sri

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign?

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai' shk

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai'

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar sequel goes VIRAL; Check here NTI

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar's sequel goes VIRAL; Check here

Trendy Crop Top Designs Summer Fashion Outfits and Styling Tips sri

Look Stunning in Summer: Style Fabulously with a Crop Top

Elegant Office Style: 8 Ajrakh Print Saree Designs for Women sri

8 Ajrakh Print Sarees for Effortless Office Elegance

Recent Videos

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon