Rocket Lab Stock Soars After Joining US Space Force’s NSSL Program, Retail Bearishness Softens

Rocket Lab (RKLB) stock rose 9.3% in extended trading on Thursday after the U.S. Space Force selected the company to compete for the Department of Defense’s National Security Space Launch program.

The firm-fixed price contract has a five-year ordering period that will run through to June 2029 with a maximum value of $5.6 billion, the company said.

The Long Beach, California-based company said its launch vehicle for the program will be Neutron, a 13-ton reusable carbon composite medium-lift launch vehicle.

Neutron is being designed to launch payloads up to 13,000 kg, and its first launch is scheduled for the second half of the year.

As part of the on-ramp to the NSSL program, Rocket Lab has received a $5 million task order to perform a capabilities assessment.

"Its selection to the program demonstrates a high degree of confidence by the Department of Defense in Neutron’s capabilities ahead of its first launch later this year," said CEO Peter Beck.

Blue Origin, SpaceX, Stoke Space, and the United Launch Alliance (ULA) are the other competitors for the program.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher but remained in the ‘bearish’ (42/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘low.;

One retail trader said that if the company wins a significant portion of the contract, its shares could jump.

Another user said that the potential contract is a major milestone as Rocket Lab was “gunning for it” last year.

Rocket Lab shares have fallen 27.6% year-to-date (YTD).

The company had forecasted first-quarter revenue below Wall Street’s estimates in February.

