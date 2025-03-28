user
user icon

Applied Materials Stock Edges Up On Upgrade Over Low China Exposure, Attractive Multiples: Retail Turns Bullish

Jefferies also expects Applied Materials to gain from being one of the leading beneficiaries of a demand recovery in the dynamic random access memory segment.

Applied Materials Stock Edges Up On Upgrade Over Low China Exposure, Attractive Multiples: Retail Turns Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) gained nearly 1% in Thursday’s after-hours trading session after the company received an upgrade from the analysts at Jefferies.

According to The Fly, Jefferies upgraded Applied Materials to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and also hiked its price target for the stock to $195 from $185, implying an upside of 32% from Thursday’s closing price.

The brokerage upgraded the stock as part of its WFE semiconductor outlook ahead of the first-quarter earnings season.

Jefferies expects Applied Materials to benefit from a recovery in demand for dynamic random-access memory and from its relatively low exposure to the Chinese market compared to its peers.

This is crucial at a time when the Trump administration has deployed tariffs to counter trade imbalance with several countries, including some of its largest trading partners like China, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, among others.

Jefferies also notes that the Applied Materials stock is currently trading at attractive multiples – its trailing-twelve-month price-to-earnings ratio is 19.30.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Applied Materials was in the ‘bullish’ (61/100) territory, showing increasing optimism among investors. This reflected in the surge in message volumes as well, which were at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

AMAT retail sentiment.jpg AMAT sentiment and message volume March 28, 2025, as of 12:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Data from Koyfin showed the average price target for Applied Materials is $206.32, implying a 40% upside from current levels.

Of the 37 brokerage calls, 26 had a ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy’ recommendation, 10 advised ‘Hold,’ while one had a ‘Sell’ rating.

Applied Materials’ stock has declined by over 9% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet

Recent Stories

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign? sri

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign?

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai' shk

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai'

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar sequel goes VIRAL; Check here NTI

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar's sequel goes VIRAL; Check here

Trendy Crop Top Designs Summer Fashion Outfits and Styling Tips sri

Look Stunning in Summer: Style Fabulously with a Crop Top

Elegant Office Style: 8 Ajrakh Print Saree Designs for Women sri

8 Ajrakh Print Sarees for Effortless Office Elegance

Recent Videos

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon