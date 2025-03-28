Lifestyle
If you are looking for a dupatta to go to a party in a light kurta in summer, then Kiran lace dupattas are the best option for you. Kiran lace looks beautiful on a white dupatta.
You can also get golden colored Kiran lace on a peach colored dupatta. You can also get lace at the bottom of the sleeves of the suit.
Try a contrast color dupatta with a plain suit. Kiran lace on the dupatta will enhance its beauty.
Along with Kiran lace, you can also choose zari embroidery work in the dupatta which gives a very heavy look.
Not only with suits, Kiran lace dupattas also look great with lehengas. A beige dupatta with a Pakistani lehenga will enhance your glory.
Whether the suit is Angrakha or double neckline, be sure to keep Kiran lace dupattas in your wardrobe. So that even in the summer season, you can shine wearing light suits.
