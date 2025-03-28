user
user icon

Portage Biotech’s After-Hours Surge On Preclinical Tumor Trial Data Sends Retail Optimism Sky-High

The company shared new data on PORT-7, a selective A2B receptor inhibitor, showing significant tumor growth inhibition in a mesothelioma model.

Portage Biotech’s After-Hours Surge On Preclinical Tumor Trial Data Sends Retail Optimism Sky-High
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. more than doubled in after-hours trading on Thursday as the company reported promising preclinical data on its tumor growth inhibitor, driving retail sentiment on Stocktwits to its highest level.

After the closing bell, Portage shared new preclinical data on PORT-7, a selective A2B receptor inhibitor, showing significant tumor growth inhibition in a mesothelioma model. 

When combined with an anti-PD1 antibody, the company said PORT-7 reduced tumor growth by over 90%, with evidence of strong immune cell infiltration. 

The company is preparing for a first-in-human trial of PORT-7 while advancing dose escalation for PORT-6, an A2A receptor inhibitor. 

Portage plans to combine both drugs in the ADPORT-601 trial to block adenosine-driven immune suppression and enhance immunotherapy effectiveness in solid tumors.

The news sent Portage’s retail sentiment on Stocktwits soaring to its highest level (100/100), a record high, accompanied by a spike in message volume.

PRTG sentiment and message volume as of March 27.png PRTG sentiment and message volume as of March 27. | source: Stocktwits

“Everything about this is SCREAMING a day two move incoming,” said one user, who expects a further breakout from current levels.

Another called Thursday’s surge “a helluva move.”

“To our knowledge, this is the first report of antitumor activity against mesothelioma using a selective A2B receptor inhibitor,” the company said in a statement.

According to Portage, mesothelioma is an aggressive cancer with limited treatment options in need of novel approaches to overcome immune resistance.

If after-market gains carry forward into Friday’s session, Portage shares will hit intraday highs last seen in mid-December.

Portage stock has lost more than 7% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet

Recent Stories

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign? sri

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign?

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai' shk

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai'

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar sequel goes VIRAL; Check here NTI

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar's sequel goes VIRAL; Check here

Trendy Crop Top Designs Summer Fashion Outfits and Styling Tips sri

Look Stunning in Summer: Style Fabulously with a Crop Top

Elegant Office Style: 8 Ajrakh Print Saree Designs for Women sri

8 Ajrakh Print Sarees for Effortless Office Elegance

Recent Videos

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon