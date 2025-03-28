Lifestyle
These 6 consistent habits can help keep your neck youthful and smooth.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain skin elasticity and keep your neck hydrated.
Always use sunscreen on your neck to shield it from harmful UV rays that accelerate aging.
Moisturize your neck daily with anti-aging creams or serums to nourish and protect the skin.
Avoid constantly looking down at screens, as repetitive motion can lead to "tech neck" wrinkles.
Include foods like berries, spinach, and nuts into your diet to fight free radicals and support healthy skin.
Gentle neck stretches and exercises improve circulation and prevent sagging over time.
