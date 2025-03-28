BEML secures Rs 405 crore order to supply 42 more metro cars for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Read Full Article

Bengaluru: BEML Limited, a leading player in India's Rail and Defence sector, has announced an additional order worth over Rs 405 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The order involves the supply of seven more metro train sets (42 cars) for Phase 2 of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project, increasing the total train sets under the contract from 53 to 60.

According to an official statement from BEML, these advanced driverless train sets are designed and developed entirely by its in-house engineering teams in Bengaluru. Constructed using high-tensile Austenitic stainless steel, the metro cars are built for enhanced durability, safety, and passenger comfort. Each car will be equipped with two roof-mounted Saloon Air Conditioners to ensure a comfortable commuting experience.

The new metro trains will also feature state-of-the-art technology, including an IP-based Passenger Announcement (PA) and Passenger Information System (PIS), as well as a Passenger Saloon Surveillance System (PSSS) for real-time station updates and improved security. Additionally, an LCD-based Dynamic Route Map display and electrically driven automatic doors synchronized with Platform Screen Doors will further enhance passenger safety and convenience.

BEML expresses pride

Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Limited, expressed pride in strengthening the company’s long-standing partnership with BMRCL. "BEML is proud to strengthen its long-standing partnership with BMRCL by delivering state-of-the-art metro train sets designed to enhance Bangalore's urban mobility. This additional order reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class, indigenously manufactured metro solutions that align with the Government of India's AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision," he said.

This additional order is an extension of contract 5RS-DM, which was initially awarded to BEML in August 2023 amid fierce global competition. The original contract, valued at approximately Rs 3,177 crore, covers the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of metro train sets, along with comprehensive maintenance services for up to 15 years.

The metro expansion project, including Phases 2, 2A, and 2B, is a crucial component of Bangalore Metro Rail’s development plans, further solidifying BEML’s leadership in India’s metro manufacturing sector. With this latest order, BEML continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing urban mobility in Bengaluru.

