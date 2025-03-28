user
user icon

Bank holidays in April: Banks to remain closed for 16 days! Check full list

Banks will be closed for 16 consecutive days in April! What days are holidays? Here is the list.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Banks will be closed for a total of 16 days in different regions in April. Banks will be closed on these dates in April: April 1, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country for the annual bank closing.

article_image2

April 5, 2025: Banks will be closed in Hyderabad and Telangana due to Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday. April 6, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country for Sunday. April 10, 2025: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand due to Mahavir Jayanti.


article_image3

April 12, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country due to the second Saturday. April 13, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country for Sunday.

article_image4

April 14, 2025: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Rajasthan, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand for Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Biju and Bohag Bihu.

article_image5

April 15, 2025: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal for Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day. April 16, 2025: Banks will be closed in Assam for Bohag Bihu.

article_image6

April 18, 2025: Banks will be closed everywhere in the country except Tripura, Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal and Kashmir for Good Friday.

article_image7

April 20, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country due to Sunday. April 21, 2025: Banks will be closed in Tripura due to Garia Puja. April 26, 2025: Banks will be closed due to the fourth Saturday.

article_image8

April 27, 2025: Banks will be closed due to Sunday. April 29, 2025: Banks will be closed in Himachal due to Parashuram Jayanti. April 30, 2025: Banks will be closed in Karnataka due to Akshaya Tritiya.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade ddr

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade

No odds no fear can stop willpower Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH) snt

'No odds, no fear can stop willpower': Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH)

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports shk

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends AJR

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends

Recent Stories

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign? sri

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign?

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai' shk

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai'

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar sequel goes VIRAL; Check here NTI

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar's sequel goes VIRAL; Check here

Trendy Crop Top Designs Summer Fashion Outfits and Styling Tips sri

Look Stunning in Summer: Style Fabulously with a Crop Top

Elegant Office Style: 8 Ajrakh Print Saree Designs for Women sri

8 Ajrakh Print Sarees for Effortless Office Elegance

Recent Videos

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon