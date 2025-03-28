Bank holidays in April: Banks to remain closed for 16 days! Check full list

Read Full Gallery

Banks will be closed for 16 consecutive days in April! What days are holidays? Here is the list.

Banks will be closed for a total of 16 days in different regions in April. Banks will be closed on these dates in April: April 1, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country for the annual bank closing.

April 5, 2025: Banks will be closed in Hyderabad and Telangana due to Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday. April 6, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country for Sunday. April 10, 2025: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand due to Mahavir Jayanti.

April 12, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country due to the second Saturday. April 13, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country for Sunday.

April 14, 2025: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Rajasthan, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand for Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Biju and Bohag Bihu.

April 15, 2025: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal for Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day. April 16, 2025: Banks will be closed in Assam for Bohag Bihu.

April 18, 2025: Banks will be closed everywhere in the country except Tripura, Punjab, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal and Kashmir for Good Friday.

April 20, 2025: Banks will be closed across the country due to Sunday. April 21, 2025: Banks will be closed in Tripura due to Garia Puja. April 26, 2025: Banks will be closed due to the fourth Saturday.

April 27, 2025: Banks will be closed due to Sunday. April 29, 2025: Banks will be closed in Himachal due to Parashuram Jayanti. April 30, 2025: Banks will be closed in Karnataka due to Akshaya Tritiya.

Latest Videos