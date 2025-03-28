3D Systems Stock Tumbles After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Bulls Unfazed

Read Full Article

3D Systems (DDD) stock slumped nearly 21% on Thursday after the company posted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

It posted an adjusted loss of $0.19 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, while analysts expected it to post a loss of $0.11 per share, according to FinChat data.

The 3D printer maker’s quarterly revenue fell 3% to $111 million compared to a year earlier and missed Wall Street’s estimated $115.2 million.

The company reported a net loss of $33.7 million, or $0.25 per share, compared with a loss of $292.7 million, or $2.25 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue took an $8.7 million hit due to a change in accounting estimate related to refining milestone recognition criteria within its regenerative medicine program.

“While 2024 was a challenging year for sales, reflecting weak customer capex spending on new manufacturing plant capacity through the first three quarters, we were pleased to see a healthy uptick in the sale of new industrial printer systems and global services in the fourth quarter,” said CEO Jeffrey Graves.

It also launched a new cost-reduction initiative, which is expected to deliver over $50 million in incremental annualized savings related to actions taken throughout 2025 and the first half of 2026.

3D Systems forecast 2025 revenue between $420 million and $435 million, representing flat to modest growth excluding revenue from the Geomagic business, which it expects to divest in the second quarter.

The company also expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be break-even or better in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher into the ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

One retail trader expected the company’s shares to be bought up strongly over the coming weeks as “markets price in lower rates, more manufacturing investment in US.”

Another user said Thursday’s stock move was a “really bad reaction to news that we already knew about.”

3D Systems shares have fallen 34.5% year-to-date (YTD).

