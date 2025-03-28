user
user icon

3D Systems Stock Tumbles After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Bulls Unfazed

The 3D printer maker’s revenue fell 3% to $111 million compared to a year earlier and missed Wall Street’s estimated $115.2 million.

3D Systems Stock Tumbles After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Bulls Unfazed
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

3D Systems (DDD) stock slumped nearly 21% on Thursday after the company posted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

It posted an adjusted loss of $0.19 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, while analysts expected it to post a loss of $0.11 per share, according to FinChat data.

The 3D printer maker’s quarterly revenue fell 3% to $111 million compared to a year earlier and missed Wall Street’s estimated $115.2 million.

The company reported a net loss of $33.7 million, or $0.25 per share, compared with a loss of $292.7 million, or $2.25 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue took an $8.7 million hit due to a change in accounting estimate related to refining milestone recognition criteria within its regenerative medicine program.

“While 2024 was a challenging year for sales, reflecting weak customer capex spending on new manufacturing plant capacity through the first three quarters, we were pleased to see a healthy uptick in the sale of new industrial printer systems and global services in the fourth quarter,” said CEO Jeffrey Graves.

It also launched a new cost-reduction initiative, which is expected to deliver over $50 million in incremental annualized savings related to actions taken throughout 2025 and the first half of 2026.

3D Systems forecast 2025 revenue between $420 million and $435 million, representing flat to modest growth excluding revenue from the Geomagic business, which it expects to divest in the second quarter.

The company also expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be break-even or better in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher into the ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

DDD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:58 p.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits DDD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:58 p.m. ET on March 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader expected the company’s shares to be bought up strongly over the coming weeks as “markets price in lower rates, more manufacturing investment in US.”

Another user said Thursday’s stock move was a “really bad reaction to news that we already knew about.”

3D Systems shares  have fallen 34.5% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lululemon Shares Tank On Dire Outlook Amid Tariff Woes, Weak Demand: Retail Investors Turn Bearish

Lululemon Shares Tank On Dire Outlook Amid Tariff Woes, Weak Demand: Retail Investors Turn Bearish

Roku Stock Slips Despite Upbeat Analyst View On Platform Monetization: Retail’s Mixed

Roku Stock Slips Despite Upbeat Analyst View On Platform Monetization: Retail’s Mixed

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

AppLovin Analyst Stands Ground As Fresh Short Report Sparks Stock Plunge: Retail Smells Something Fishy

AppLovin Analyst Stands Ground As Fresh Short Report Sparks Stock Plunge: Retail Smells Something Fishy

Recent Stories

Three donors, including Sri Lankan, donate Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams snt

Three donors, including Sri Lankan, donate Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Jewel Thief Release date OUT: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's film to stream on this OTT platform; Read on NTI

'Jewel Heist: The Heist Begins' Release date OUT: Saif Ali Khan's film to stream on this OTT platform

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool's record Isak bid to Barca's woes snt

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool's record Isak bid to Barca's woes

Ghaziabad factory boiler blast kills three workers; probe underway anr

Ghaziabad factory boiler blast kills three workers; probe underway

IPL 2025: LSG's Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success after win against SRH HRD

IPL 2025: LSG's Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success after win against SRH

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon