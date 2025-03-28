user
user icon

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet

It underscored that Lam Research stands to scoop an outsized share of the recent capital expenditure commitments made by big technology companies toward infrastructure upgrades.

Lam Research Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Jefferies On Strong Sales Outlook: Retail's Not Buying It Yet
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) could stand to benefit from the surging demand for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory thanks to artificial intelligence, according to Jefferies analysts.

According to The Fly, Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the Lam Research stock and hiked the price target to $100 from $95, implying an upside of 34% from Thursday’s closing price.

The brokerage noted that it expects a strong surge in demand for DRAM modules, as well as the beginning of a recovery in demand for NAND storage modules.

It underscored that Lam Research stands to scoop an outsized share of the recent capital expenditure commitments made by big technology companies toward infrastructure upgrades.

The Fremont, California-based company supplies wafer-fabrication equipment and other related services to the semiconductor industry.

Lam Research posted earnings per share of $0.91 on revenue of $4.38 billion in the fourth quarter, ahead of Wall Street expectations.

"Lam is executing at a high level at a pivotal moment for semiconductor manufacturing. Increasing demands on chip performance play into Lam's strengths, with advanced deposition and etch applications set to comprise a growing share of WFE," said CEO Tim Archer.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Lam Research remained in the ‘bearish’ territory despite the price target hike.

LRCX retail sentiment.jpg LRCX sentiment and message volume March 27, 2025, as of 11:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Lam Research is $95.41, implying a 28% upside from current levels.

Of the 33 brokerage calls, 23 recommend ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy,’ while 10 have a ‘Hold’ rating.

Lam Research’s stock has gained around 4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Nike Stock Could Test 7-Year Trough After Hitting 52-Week Low: Retail Eyes Bargain Hunting

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Argan Stock Rises After Hours On Upbeat Q4 Revenue, Fuels Retail Optimism

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars

Ascent Solar Receives Order For Advanced Space Module Redesign, But Stock Declines: Retail Sentiment Soars

Applied Materials Stock Edges Up On Upgrade Over Low China Exposure, Attractive Multiples: Retail Turns Bullish

Applied Materials Stock Edges Up On Upgrade Over Low China Exposure, Attractive Multiples: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign? sri

Daily Horoscope: How will March 28, 2025, unfold for your zodiac sign?

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai' shk

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai'

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar sequel goes VIRAL; Check here NTI

Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar's sequel goes VIRAL; Check here

Trendy Crop Top Designs Summer Fashion Outfits and Styling Tips sri

Look Stunning in Summer: Style Fabulously with a Crop Top

Elegant Office Style: 8 Ajrakh Print Saree Designs for Women sri

8 Ajrakh Print Sarees for Effortless Office Elegance

Recent Videos

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

'You Killed Abhaya': Mamata Banerjee Heckled at Oxford Event Speech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon