Zoom raised its FY27 revenue forecast to the range of $5.085 to $5.095 billion, meeting analyst expectations.

Zoom posted Q2 revenue of $1.28 billion and earnings per share of $1.55, beating Wall Street’s expectations.

The company recorded a $1.6 billion strategic investment gain, driven primarily by its early stake in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic.

Zoom’s Q3 revenue was forecast to be in the range of $1.275 to $1.28 billion, meeting expectations.

Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.55 a share on revenue of $1.28 billion on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations. But its stock fell in after-hours trading after its Q3 and FY27 outlook failed to impress investors.

Zoom’s Q2 performance was fueled largely by a pivot toward corporate clients. Total revenue climbed nearly 5% year-over-year to $1.28 billion, outperforming Wall Street’s $1.27 billion projection. The enterprise segment anchored this growth, with revenues jumping 7.8% to $787.5 million from the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share reached $1.55, up from $1.53 during the same period last year and exceeding Wall Street projections of $1.48 per share. Average monthly churn among individual consumers and small-business accounts held steady at 2.9%, matching the previous quarter as the company shifted its focus toward larger enterprise clients.

“Enterprise acceleration was driven by focused execution against three priorities: elevating Workplace with AI, scaling AI-first Customer Experience, and driving growth in new AI products,” Founder and CEO Eric Yuan said.

Zoom’s Anthropic Investment Pays Off

Zoom’s financial performance was significantly strengthened by its strategic investment portfolio, most notably a $1.6 billion gain recorded this quarter. This windfall could possibly stem from the company's early 0.31% equity stake in the AI startup Anthropic, following an initial $51 million commitment in 2023.

As Anthropic moves toward a rumored IPO this autumn with a valuation potentially reaching $2 trillion, Zoom’s position could be worth as much as $7 billion—about 20% of its market capitalization, Barron's reported.

While this holding provides a unique strategic advantage over competitors, the capital required to integrate advanced AI capabilities into the Workplace platform continues to weigh on the company's operating margins.

Q3 And Fiscal Year Outlook

Zoom’s forward projections delivered a mixed outlook for investors anticipating stronger returns from its expanding line of collaboration and contact center products.

For the third quarter ending in October, revenue is expected to be approximately $1.28 billion, in line with prevailing analyst forecasts. However, the projected third-quarter non-GAAP profit of $1.47 per share fell short of the average analyst estimate of $1.50, reflecting ongoing expenses required to build out AI-driven workplace tools.

ZM Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

A user noted that the stock could bounce back when Anthropic finally IPOs.

View this Stocktwits post

ZM stock has gained 15.2% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <