According to a filing with the SEC, Kura President and CEO Troy Edward Wilson bought 100,000 shares of common stock on August 24 for about $1.24 million in total.

Over eight days, Wilson has invested around $2.35 million in company stock.

The buying comes shortly after Kura reported second-quarter results showing early commercial traction for its approved drug KOMZIFTI.

A retail trader asked whether KURA stock is following the playbook of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, who bought shares in March at a significant discount to the current price.

Shares of Kura Oncology (KURA) closed 10% higher on Tuesday after hitting a fresh 52-week high above $13.90, as investors reacted to the company’s CEO buying more shares of the company.

The stock clocked its best day on Tuesday since May.

CEO Adds To Stake In Open-Market Buys

According to an SEC filing, Kura President and CEO Troy Edward Wilson bought 100,000 shares of common stock on August 24. The shares were acquired in multiple trades at prices ranging from $11.47 to $12.85, for a weighted average of $12.39—about $1.24 million in total. The shares are held through a trust.

This follows a similar purchase of an additional 100,000 shares on August 17 at a weighted-average price of $11.12. Over eight days, Wilson has invested around $2.35 million in company stock, a move widely seen as a vote of confidence.

Strong Start For Commercial Product

The buying comes shortly after Kura reported second-quarter results showing early commercial traction for its approved drug KOMZIFTI. The therapy generated $9.1 million in net product sales, up 57% from the prior quarter. It has already captured a majority share of new patients in its approved use for certain relapsed or refractory blood cancers.

The company ended June with $519 million in cash and investments, plus expected partnership payments that will support operations for years to come.

Upcoming Data Readouts In Focus

In the near term, attention is now on several clinical updates expected in the second half of 2026. These include longer-term results from combination studies of KOMZIFTI with standard treatments in newly diagnosed patients, initial data from pairings with other targeted therapies, and exploratory findings in additional patient groups. Progress on a second candidate, darlifarnib, in solid tumors also continues.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KURA stock remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘extremely high.’

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism that the stock would eventually break resistance levels and explode.

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Another asked whether the Kura CEO is following Moderna CEO’s playbook. Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel last bought shares of the company on the open market in March for a total value of about $5 million. He bought the shares at a weighted average price of $31.22, and MRNA shares are currently trading at about $159.

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A third user applauded the CEO for defending KURA’s stock price.

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KURA stock has gained 31% year-to-date.

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