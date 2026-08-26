Intuit topped quarterly revenue and adjusted EPS estimates, but its fiscal 2027 outlook fell well short of Wall Street expectations.

Intuit beat analyst expectations on both fiscal Q4 revenue and adjusted earnings.

Intuit’s fiscal 2027 and Q1 adjusted EPS guidance came in well below analyst expectations, with both forecasts missing consensus by a wide margin.

On Stocktwits, though retail sentiment jumped to ‘extremely bullish,’ traders were split over whether the sell-off is a buying opportunity or a sign of deeper trouble.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) shares fell more than 11% after-hours on Tuesday despite the company beating fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. A weaker-than-expected guidance for fiscal 2027 and the first quarter overshadowed the results.

At the time of writing, INTU stock was trading around 9% lower after-hours.

INTU Beats On Revenue And Earnings

Intuit reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $4.35 billion, above the $4.27 billion consensus estimate, according to Fiscal.ai. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.03 per share, also beating analysts’ expectations of $3.59 per share.

Net income was $363 million for the three months ended July 31, 2026, compared with $381 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Intuit’s board also approved a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable on October 16. The dividend represents a 15% increase from last year.

Intuit’s Outlook Disappoints

For fiscal 2027, Intuit expects earnings of $22.88 to $23.12 per share, below analyst expectations of $27.30, according to Fiscal.ai. The company expects revenue of $23.3 billion to $23.5 billion for the year, implying 9% to 10% growth from the prior year. That, too, is below the $23.77 billion analyst estimate.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Intuit guided to adjusted diluted earnings of $2.44 to $2.48 per share, well below the $4.02 consensus estimate. Revenue is expected to be $4.29 billion to $4.31 billion, also below the $4.35 billion consensus.

INTU Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for INTU jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume rose to ‘extremely high’ levels from ‘high’ during the same period.

Retail traders reacted to the post-earnings sell-off, driven by disappointing forward guidance despite revenue and earnings beats.

One bearish retail trader called it a “massive guidance miss” and said the stock could fall to $250 by the end of the week.

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Bullish traders took a different view. One said Intuit had “crushed earnings” and described the weaker guidance as a potential “buying opportunity.”

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Another bullish trader said the lower 2027 guidance reflected a transition and repositioning, adding that the company had identified what went wrong and what it needs to do to regain market share. The trader said they would “happily buy the drop” and bet the stock could return to $600 in three to five years.

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Another trader said there were “too many shorted” shares and expected the stock to run back to the $340s.

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INTU stock has lost nearly 47% year-to-date.

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