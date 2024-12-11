JetBlue Stock In Spotlight After Airline Launches New Routes To Madrid, Edinburgh: Retail Sentiment Soars

Beginning May 22, 2025, JetBlue will introduce daily non-stop seasonal service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD). This marks the airline’s debut in Spain.

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) were in the spotlight on Tuesday after the airline launched two new routes to Madrid and Edinburgh.

On the same day, JetBlue will also commence daily seasonal flights between Boston Logan and Edinburgh Airport (EDI) in Scotland.

Despite the positive announcement, shares of the firm were trading over 1% lower on Tuesday afternoon.

JetBlue’s head of revenue, network and enterprise planning Daniel Shurz said Europe continues to be part of the firm’s network strategy. The airline entered the continent over three years ago.

“Since launching flights to London in 2021, we’ve thoughtfully adjusted our European service to maximize value for our customers and our business,” said Shurz. “By aligning our schedule with peak seasonal demand and flying our aircraft to other destinations in the off-season, we’re capitalizing from a business perspective while delivering the destinations and experiences our customers love. This approach is driving meaningful results.”

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘bullish’ territory (57/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

JBLU’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 10, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Most user comments on Stocktwits indicated a positive take on the stock.

Notably, shares of the firm have gained over 27% since the beginning of the year.

