Analysts’ positive views lifted Five Below and Petco stocks as investors looked at growth, value shopping, and debt concerns.

Deutsche Bank increased Five Below’s price target to $334 from $318 and kept its Buy rating.

Evercore ISI raised Petco’s price target to $4 from $3.50 but maintained its In Line rating.

Five Below has gained about 30% this year as shoppers seek value, while Petco has fallen 8% due to weaker discretionary spending.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) and Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF) stocks rose premarket on Wednesday as investors responded to fresh Wall Street price target increases ahead of its fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2026 earnings. Deutsche Bank raised its price target for Five Below while Evercore ISI lifted Petco’s price target.

Five Below stock traded over 1% higher in Wednesday’s premarket, while Petco Health stock climbed over 3%.

Five Below, Petco In Focus

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai increased the price target for Five Below to $334 from $318 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The move suggests the analyst sees 36% additional upside from the discount retailer’s last closing price.

Evercore ISI also raised its price target for Petco Health and Wellness to $4 from $3.50. The firm kept its ‘In Line’ rating, signaling a more measured outlook on the pet retailer.

The updates put the two retailers in notably different positions. Deutsche Bank remains constructive on Five Below, while Evercore ISI’s unchanged In Line stance indicates that the higher Petco target does not necessarily reflect a stronger bullish view.

Five Below Rides Value-Shopping, Petco Faces Debt Concerns

Five Below has gained about 30% this year, outperforming specialty retail peers including Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) as inflation pressures push more middle- and upper-income consumers toward value retailers. The company’s growth has been fueled by strong sales and earnings, along with its “Five Beyond” concept, which adds merchandise priced above $5 and increases average spending.

The retailer is set to report its Q2 results on Sept. 2, with Wall Street expecting revenue of about $1.22 billion and EPS of $1.41, according to Fiscal.A\ai data. Investors will also look for discussion of store expansion, with Five Below targeting more than 3,500 locations, while tariff management and supply-chain improvements remain key to protecting margins.

Petco Health and Wellness is down about 8% in 2026 as customers spend less on non-essential pet items and shop more online. Demand for pet food and veterinary care remains steady, but weaker sales of toys, accessories, and premium products have hurt growth.

Petco is also working through significant debt and margin pressures while competing with online rival Chewy. Its debt refinancing pushed maturities to 2031, but interest costs remain a concern. Analysts see $1.49 billion in revenue and $0.07 EPS for Q2.

FIVE, WOOF Stocks: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FIVE stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory, while sentiment around WOOF stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’.

FIVE stock has surged 63% in the past year, while WOOF stock has cratered 28%.

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