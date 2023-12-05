Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World Soil Day: Tips and tricks for home gardeners to promote soil health

    Grow an earth-friendly garden with easy tips. From composting to natural pest control, discover simple ways to foster soil health and make a positive impact on the environment.

    World Soil Day: Tips and tricks for home gardeners to promote soil health SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Home gardening is a rewarding and eco-friendly hobby that allows individuals to connect with nature, produce fresh and nutritious food, and contribute to a healthier environment. One of the key aspects of sustainable gardening is promoting soil health. Healthy soil supports plant growth, enhances biodiversity, and sequesters carbon. By adopting sustainable gardening practices, home gardeners can play a crucial role in preserving and improving the health of their local ecosystems. Here are some tips and tricks to help you cultivate a garden that thrives while prioritizing soil health:

    1. Make a Compost Bin:

    Composting is like magic for your garden. Collect kitchen scraps, leaves, and other natural stuff to make compost. It's like superfood for your plants, making the soil better and full of nutrients.

    2. Spread Mulch:

    Mulch is like a cozy blanket for the soil. It keeps it cool, stops weeds, and helps keep water in. Put things like straw or wood chips around your plants to keep the soil happy.

    World Soil Day: Tips and tricks for home gardeners to promote soil health SHG

    3. Switch Plant Spots:

    Change where you plant your veggies every year. This helps keep bad bugs and diseases away. Different plants need different things from the soil, so switching them around is like giving the soil a balanced diet.

    4. Plant Lots of Different Things:

    Don't just grow one type of plant. Planting different things is like having a party for the Earth. It brings in good bugs and tiny helpers that keep your garden healthy.

    5. Save Water:

    Water is precious, so be smart about it. Use hoses that drip water slowly or collect rainwater in big barrels. Put mulch around your plants to keep the soil moist and happy.

    World Soil Day: Tips and tricks for home gardeners to promote soil health SHG

    6. Let Nature Help with Pests:

    Bugs can be a problem, but there are cool ways to deal with them without using bad chemicals. Invite helpful bugs like ladybugs to your garden. They love eating the bad bugs. Also, some plants don't like certain pests, so plant them together for protection.

    7. Say No to Fake Chemicals:

    Skip the fake stuff and use natural things instead. Things like compost tea and neem oil are like healthy snacks for your garden. They help without hurting the good stuff in the soil.

    8. Let a Wild Spot Grow:

    Designate a chill area in your garden for nature to do its thing. Let it grow wild with plants that belong there. Bugs and animals will love it, and your garden will thank you.

    By incorporating these tips and tricks into your home gardening routine, you can foster a more sustainable and environmentally friendly space. Healthy soil is the foundation for a thriving garden, and by prioritizing soil health, you contribute to the well-being of the planet. Remember, every small effort counts, and collectively, home gardeners can make a significant impact on promoting sustainability in their communities. Happy gardening! 

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy Day: From support naval families to spread awareness, 6 ways to celebrate this day RKK

    Indian Navy Day: From support naval families to spread awareness, 6 ways to celebrate this day

    Flu Myths vs. Facts: Dispelling common misconceptions about influenza RBA

    Flu Myths vs. Facts: Dispelling common misconceptions about influenza

    7 reasons why should you eat chilies in Winters ATG EAI

    7 reasons why should you eat chilies in Winters

    National Pollution Control Day 2023: 10 simple ways to prevent the environment EAI

    National Pollution Control Day 2023: 10 simple ways to protect the environment

    World Aids Day 2023: Quotes, Slogans, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on this day ATG EAI

    World Aids Day 2023: Quotes, Slogans, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on this day

    Recent Stories

    Manish Malhotra birthday: Unknown facts about the model turned designer RKK

    Manish Malhotra birthday: Unknown facts about model turned designer

    MASSIVE PM Modi announces renaming the rank structure in Indian Navy

    MASSIVE! PM Modi announces renaming of the rank structure in Indian Navy (WATCH)

    Charleston Air Base's cafeteria poster blunder: Russian fighter jets featured instead of American aircraft snt

    Charleston Air Base's cafeteria poster blunder: Russian fighter jets featured instead of American aircrafts

    Hamas possibly profited from October 7 attack through advance stock market trades, study suggests snt

    Hamas possibly profited from October 7 attack through advance stock market trades, study suggests

    UK Sellafield nuclear plant faces security breach as Chinese and Russian-linked groups hack systems: Report snt

    UK's Sellafield nuclear plant faces security breach as Chinese and Russian-linked groups hack systems: Report

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon