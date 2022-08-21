Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with loved ones

    World Senior Citizen's Day is celebrated every year on August 21. The day acknowledges the contribution made by elders to society. It also brings to light several issues that seniors face in today’s world and the ways we can help them and make their lives comfortable and happy. 

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Elderly people are significant in our lives. They are responsible for sowing the seeds for a better future. World Senior Citizens Day is commemorated annually on August 21 to recognise older people's contributions to society and to bring attention to issues impacting them. World Senior Citizens Day was started in 1988 by former American President Ronald Reagan.

    Here are some wishes you can share to make them feel special

    • To all the elderly who make our lives simpler, happy Senior Citizens Day. We are delighted to have you here and will always value your presence.
    • If one has lived their life well, age is knowledge. Greetings on Senior Citizens Day!
    • Don't merely count the years; make them matter. Greetings on Senior Citizens Day!
    • Growing up, we enjoyed listening to your stories the most. I appreciate how you provide significance to our life.
    • Make a connection with a senior citizen; they have the power to bring out the best in you while reducing stress. Greetings on Senior Citizens Day!
    • Live your life without any worries and forget your age. Happy Senior Citizens Day to you!
    • Happy Senior Citizens Day to those elders in the family who make our life a lot wiser for us. We are proud and happy to have you in our life!
    • Thank you for making our childhood the best when it comes to storytelling. Happy Senior Citizens Day 2022.

    Here are some quotes you can share

    • "The tragedy of old age is not that one is old, but that one is young." – Oscar Wilde, Irish poet.
    • "The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind." – William Wordsworth, English poet.
    • “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream” - Les Brown
    • “Every time I think that I’m getting old, and gradually going to the grave, something else happens" - Lillian Carter
    • “The good thing about being old is not being young” - Stephen Richards
    • “Education is the best provision for old age” - Aristotle
    • “Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been” - Mark Twain

