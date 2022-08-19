World Photography Day 2022: 5 tips that will help you click better photos

If you are an amateur photographer or have recently started taking interest in the field, on the occasion of World Photography Day 2022, here are 5 basic rules one should follow to excel your skill.

Every year on August 19, people all around the world commemorate World Photography Day to recognise the artistic medium that enables us to capture events and preserve our memories. The occasion is set aside to honour photographers who have a knack for producing beautiful images. Here are a few general ideas to help you improve your photography abilities if you're a beginner or have only just developed an interest in the subject. Also Read | Transgender model, 10, becomes youngest to walk New York Fashion Week runway

1. Clean your lens: You must wipe your phone's lens before taking a snap to get better smartphone images. You frequently see a hazy look, but it is not a filter; it might be oil that accidentally got on the lens. Wipe the lens of your smartphone with a clean cloth to take sharper pictures. Avoid cleaning the lens with your T-shirt since it could leave some stains on it.

2. Basic light prinicple: The light should always be in front of your subject. If it is behind your subject, the camera won't accurately measure the light unless you have experience, and your subject will be in the dark. However, if the light is coming from behind you and in front of your subject, your photograph will have balanced lighting and practically everything in the area you are photographing will be visible.

3. Take multiple shots: It is simple. When taking an image, take many pictures quickly one after the other. Like clicking three times, you get three pictures. Even if you are taking pictures with a smartphone, follow these steps. When you take a picture, your hands tremble, blurring the image. However, if you take several images quickly one will be sharper than the others out of the three or four that you are taking. The second or third shot will often have the finest focus. 4. Be close to your subject: Get closer to your subjects unless you're trying to frame a valley while climbing mountains. If you're taking portrait photos, this is extremely important. Essentially, the goal is to eliminate any empty space from the frame and instead fill it with the topic. Your images will seem more emotional and intimate if you move near to your subjects so that you can catch greater details and give them a chance to stand out in the frame. Also Read | Burberry's new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib Singh as first Sikh model