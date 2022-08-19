Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Photography Day 2022: 5 tips that will help you click better photos

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    If you are an amateur photographer or have recently started taking interest in the field, on the occasion of World Photography Day 2022, here are 5 basic rules one should follow to excel your skill. 

    Every year on August 19, people all around the world commemorate World Photography Day to recognise the artistic medium that enables us to capture events and preserve our memories. The occasion is set aside to honour photographers who have a knack for producing beautiful images. Here are a few general ideas to help you improve your photography abilities if you're a beginner or have only just developed an interest in the subject.

    Also Read | Transgender model, 10, becomes youngest to walk New York Fashion Week runway

    1. Clean your lens: You must wipe your phone's lens before taking a snap to get better smartphone images. You frequently see a hazy look, but it is not a filter; it might be oil that accidentally got on the lens. Wipe the lens of your smartphone with a clean cloth to take sharper pictures. Avoid cleaning the lens with your T-shirt since it could leave some stains on it.


    2. Basic light prinicple: The light should always be in front of your subject. If it is behind your subject, the camera won't accurately measure the light unless you have experience, and your subject will be in the dark. However, if the light is coming from behind you and in front of your subject, your photograph will have balanced lighting and practically everything in the area you are photographing will be visible.

    3. Take multiple shots: It is simple. When taking an image, take many pictures quickly one after the other. Like clicking three times, you get three pictures. Even if you are taking pictures with a smartphone, follow these steps. When you take a picture, your hands tremble, blurring the image. However, if you take several images quickly one will be sharper than the others out of the three or four that you are taking. The second or third shot will often have the finest focus.

    4. Be close to your subject: Get closer to your subjects unless you're trying to frame a valley while climbing mountains. If you're taking portrait photos, this is extremely important. Essentially, the goal is to eliminate any empty space from the frame and instead fill it with the topic. Your images will seem more emotional and intimate if you move near to your subjects so that you can catch greater details and give them a chance to stand out in the frame.

    Also Read | Burberry's new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib Singh as first Sikh model

    5. Use gridlines for perfect shot: Turning on the gridlines in the camera is one of the simplest and finest methods to enhance your smartphone images. In doing so, a set of lines based on the "rule of thirds," a photographic composition theory that states a picture should be divided into thirds both horizontally and vertically, giving you a total of nine parts, are superimposed on the screen of your smartphone's camera.

     

    Also Read | Viral Pictures: World's most expensive garbage bag by Balenciaga, cost worth Rs 1.4 Lakh

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janmashtami 2022 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion drb

    Janmashtami 2022: 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 19, 2022: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; know prediction for Virgo, Leo, others

    Numerology Prediction for August 19 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 19, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Janmashtami 2022: Mathura to Kerala- places to visit to see the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday RBA

    Janmashtami 2022: Mathura to Kerala- places to visit to see the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 18 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2022: Good day for Libra, Scorpio; be cautious Aquarius, Sagittarius

    Recent Stories

    Lenovo Legion Y70, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 launched; know prices, features here - adt

    Lenovo Legion Y70, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 launched; know prices, features here

    Turkey President meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, says 'don't want another Chernobyl' AJR

    Turkey President meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, says 'don't want another Chernobyl'

    Janmashtami 2022 UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak visits temple wife Akshata Murty gcw

    Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak visits temple wife Akshata Murty

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical

    No problem taking drug tests: Finland's PM Sanna Marin on leaked video - adt

    No problem taking drug tests: Finland's PM Sanna Marin on leaked video

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon