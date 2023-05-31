World No Tobacco Day 2023: Messages, quotes to share on Facebook/WhatsApp to help people QUIT smoking

World No Tobacco Day 2023: We believe that by sharing these words, we will inspire others to join the global tobacco control campaign and contribute to a healthier, smoke-free society.

Tobacco use continues to wreak havoc on world health, triggering many diseases. The annual World No Tobacco Day, marked on May 31, serves as a critical platform for the international community to unify in raising awareness about the harmful consequences of tobacco use and supporting smoking cessation.

It is critical to underline the significance of quitting smoking and encourage those who choose to do so on this occasion. Inspiring quotations are an excellent tool to support and motivate persons to seek a smoke-free life. These wise words may strike a deep chord, instilling resolve, grit, and perseverance in those seeking to break free from the grasp of tobacco addiction.

By sharing these quotations and tales, we want to inspire individuals to take action, joining the global tobacco control movement and contributing to a healthier, smoke-free future.

Some motivational quotes and messages from professionals highlight the necessity of quitting smoking and its benefits on one's health, well-being, and general quality of life.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Messages

Don’t let your life float in smoke. Stop smoking.

Smoking kills, be a killer by killing smoking. Stop smoking

Smoking is not the solution to your problems and stress in life. Say no to smoking and embrace your life. World No Smoking Day.

As the cigarette gets reduced to ashes while emitting smoke, you reduce your lifespan to turn to ask very soon. Stop smoking.

As the cigarette reduces while burning itself, you are reducing four days every year while burning a cigarette. Stop smoking.



World No Tobacco Day 2023: Inspirational Quote

“Don’t smoke - nicotine and tobacco can hurt your skin." - Paul Nassif

“Smoking is hateful to the nose, harmful to the brain, and dangerous to the lungs." - King James

“Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that weaken the body’s immune system, making it more susceptible to disease and handicapping its ability to destroy cancer cells." - Michael Greger

“Those who use tobacco, tea, and coffee should lay these idols aside, and put their cost into the treasury of the Lord." - Ellen G. White

“Tobacco is the only industry that produces products to make huge profits but at the same time damage the health and kill their consumers." - Margaret Chan

- "The smoke you inhale today may suffocate your dreams tomorrow. Break free and let your dreams breathe."

- "Quitting smoking is a battle worth fighting, and every day you stay smoke-free is a victory."

- "Smoking robs you of your freedom and damages your health. Reclaim your freedom by quitting today."

- "Your lungs were designed to inhale fresh air, not smoke. Honour your lungs by quitting smoking."