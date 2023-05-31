Lifestyle
On World No Tobacco Day, here are some significant health benefits you can achieve by avoiding tobacco...
Reduced risk of cancer: Tobacco use is a major cause of various cancers, including lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, bladder, kidney, and pancreatic cancer.
Lowered risk of cardiovascular disease: Smoking is a leading cause of heart disease and increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems.
Enhanced respiratory function: Smoking harms the airways, leading to reduced lung capacity and impaired breathing. Quitting tobacco can improve your respiratory function
Reduced risk of infertility: Tobacco use has been linked to infertility in both men and women. Quitting smoking can increase the chances of conception.
Better oral health: Tobacco use is associated with gum disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, and other oral health problems.
Improved sense of taste and smell: Smoking can diminish your ability to taste and smell. By quitting tobacco, you can regain your sensory experiences.
Enhanced skin health: Smoking accelerates skin aging, leads to wrinkles, and increases the risk of skin problems such as psoriasis.
Reduced risk of complications during surgery: Tobacco use increases the risk of surgical complications and slows down the healing process.
Improved overall health: Quitting tobacco can increase energy levels, improve the immune system, and enhance overall quality of life.