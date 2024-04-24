What is Intermittent Fasting? Here are benefits, strategies and foods to eat during the day

Following an intermittent fasting schedule might make meal planning easier and save time on food preparation. General, intermittent fasting has benefits beyond weight reduction and can significantly enhance general health and well-being.

People are increasingly adopting a new approach to dieting known as intermittent fasting. Many renowned people, including Bollywood stars, have lost weight as a result of fasting. Comedian Bharti Singh lost weight through intermittent fasting. At the time, this method of weight loss was fairly popular. Intermittent fasting requires you to separate your meal intake and fasting hours.

What is intermittent fasting?

During intermittent fasting, you eat your meals at certain times. You set out some hours for eating and drinking, and the rest of the day is spent fasting or not eating. You must eat solely at certain times for a few days. There are several methods and variations of intermittent fasting.

What are the advantages of intermittent fasting?

One of the primary benefits of intermittent fasting is weight reduction. By limiting calorie intake at specified intervals, the body is forced to use stored fat for energy, leading in weight reduction. Furthermore, intermittent fasting has been found to enhance insulin sensitivity, which lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. Moreover, research has shown intermittent fasting can improve heart health by decreasing blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also stimulates cellular repair and autophagy, increasing longevity and lowering the risk of age-related disorders. Intermittent fasting is also related to enhanced cognitive function, productivity, sleep quality, and digestion.

How many different ways of intermittent fasting are there?

16/8 Fasting- In this method, you split the 24 hours of the day into 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating all of your meals such as breakfast, lunch, and supper. You can only eat for 8 hours and then go without food for the next 16 hours.

14/10 Fasting- In this method, you do not eat for 14 hours and must consume all of your meals within 10 hours. For example, if you eat breakfast at 9 a.m., your last meal should be dinner at 7 p.m. Do not eat anything after this.

5/2 Fasting- During this fast, you must eat certain foods on certain days and avoid others. This requires you to consume your usual diet for 5 days and then eat low-calorie meals for the remaining 2 days, consuming 500 to 600 calories each day.

6/1 Fasting is eating normal meals for six days and not eating anything else for 24 hours, i.e. only water or a liquid diet.

1/1 (Alternate) Fasting- In this method, you eat normally one day then consume low-calorie foods the next. In which you consume 500-800 calories throughout the day.

Depending on your health and needs, you can use any of these fasting strategies. However, not everyone should practise intermittent fasting. Before beginning this sort of fasting, see a doctor or nutritionist. If you have an illness or a health concern, a fasting plan and diet are tailored to your specific condition. As a result, you should only do intermittent fasting under the supervision of a doctor and a dietitian.