7 nutritious eats for people trying to quit cigarettes

Inhaling cinnamon mimics a deep drag like a cigarette that aids smokers. Here's a list of 7 healthy foods for people wanting to quit cigarettes.
Grind ginger, mix it with a spoonful of sugar and consume it. It will help you to take smoking out of your mind.
People who drink milk before smoking are likely to develop an aversion to the taste of their cigarettes.
Furthermore, eating zucchini and other green vegetables can decrease the intensity of nicotine dependence.
Have salted foods alongside salt to quit smoking. The salt content in food aids in restraining and curbing the desire to smoke tobacco and cigarettes.
Having dark chocolate helps a lot in reducing your craving to smoke daily. Have dark chocolate whenever you feel like smoking.
Even consuming or deeply just inhaling the essence and fragrance of dried fruits helps a lot to subside cravings. Consuming them will also reduce cigarette dependence.