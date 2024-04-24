Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru today: What is the rare celestial event? Why does it happen?

    Bengaluru is poised to experience a remarkable celestial event known as 'Zero Shadow Day' on Wednesday, during which all vertical structures in the city will briefly cast no shadow. Check what it is and why does it happen?

    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    The residents of Bengaluru will experience a rare celestial phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ on April 24. This unique astronomical event -- when shadows disappear -- is expected to occur between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm. The zero shadow phenomenon will also be experienced at places in the same latitudes as Bengaluru in India.

    What is Zero Shadow Day?

    On Zero Shadow Day, a rare occurrence in the sky, the sun exactly aligns above, eliminating shadows from vertical objects. On this day, when the sun is directly above at its highest point in the sky, there is no shadow cast on the ground.

    According to the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), when the sun is directly at the zenith position, it doesn't cast a shadow on any object. 

    "For people living between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the Sun's declination will be equal to their latitude twice - once during Uttarayan and once during Dakshinayan. On these two days, the Sun will be exactly overhead at noon and will not cast a shadow of an object on the ground," explains the ASI on its website.

    In areas between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, this occurrence happens twice a year. This annual phenomenon takes place in Bengaluru, which is situated at a latitude of around 13.0 degrees north, on April 24 or 25, and August 18. The zero shadow days vary depending on where you live in the world.

    How will Bengaluru celebrate Zero Shadow Day?

    To raise awareness of this astronomical occurrence, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru will host programs at its Koramangala campus. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., it has welcomed educators, astronomy lovers, and students to participate in interactive activities. Measuring and monitoring how objects' shadow lengths change are among the activities. 
     

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
