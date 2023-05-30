Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salt or sugar-Which one is worse for your heart health? Read this to know

    First Published May 30, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    When it comes to heart health, one of the most important risk factors is blood pressure. However, new evidence suggests that sugar is to blame for various health problems, including high blood pressure and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. And if you have high BP, consider reducing your salt intake.

    Reducing salt consumption may lower blood pressure in certain people, but only a little. However, lowering salt consumption may raise blood pressure in certain people. And the dangers of sodium limitation do not stop there.

    Which is worse for your heart, salt or sugar?
    Whether you prefer salty or sweet meals, you must consume them in moderation. Too much sugar in your system can cause obesity, diabetes, and atherosclerosis, dramatically increasing your chance of getting heart disease. Excess salt can raise your blood pressure, putting you at risk of heart disease. 

    Reduce Your Salt Consumption
    Instead of adding salt to your homemade recipes, enhance the flavour by including heart-healthy herbs and spices.

    Buy fresh meat rather than processed meat, which has a far greater salt level, whenever possible.

    Cut Your Sugar Intake:
    Did you know more than seven teaspoons of sugar can be included in a standard 250ml glass of fruit juice? Instead, drink water or lycopene-rich tomato juice.

    Remove the extra teaspoons of sugar from your cup of tea or coffee. If you can't avoid them entirely, choose a low-calorie sweetener.

    Instead of reaching for your chocolate and cakes, eat some fruit. Although fruits include some sugar, they are also high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They'll also help you get your five a day.

