World Hindi Day 2024 wishes, quotes, to share on Hindi Diwas

World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10. Know history, facts and more about this day. The aim is to spread awareness about the language. Here are some wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Hindi is an emotion as well as a language. It is the world's third most spoken language, behind Mandarin and English. Hindi has made an outstanding contribution to Indian literature in terms of safeguarding values. On January 10, World Hindi Day is observed to recognise the language and its contributions. The day's goal, as the name implies, is to raise awareness of the language. Several important programmes are planned to promote the language on World Hindi Day.

As we prepare to celebrate the momentous day, here are a few facts about it.

World Hindi Day 2024 Quotes

A country that does not have the pride of its language and literature cannot be advanced. –Dr Rajendra Prasad

An art of expression should begin with childhood, and the lucid use of one’s mother tongue should be typical of that art. The sense of reality should be strengthened from the beginning, yet by no means at the cost of those lofty illusions we call patriotism, veneration, love. –Louis Sullivan

This universe can very well be expressed in words and syllables which are not those of one’s mother tongue. –Tahar Ben Jelloun

The rhythm of my body is the same as my mother tongue. It is in this rhythm where I find sanctity, that I can return to my mother who is everywhere in the universe. –Kim Hyesoon

World Hindi Day 2024 Wishes

Wishing you a very Happy Hindi Diwas to you. Let us add more purpose to this day by promising ourselves to always stand for the honour of our mother tongue.

Many wishes for a pride-filled Hindi Diwas.

Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

Let Hindi spread its wings more. Happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi Diwas is not a single day, it is a way of life.

Don’t be ashamed to speak Hindi. Hearty greetings to all of you on Hindi Day!

Hindi is our language; we should observe Hindi Diwas every day and make Hindi proud. Happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial, which has not boycotted any words simply because it is foreign. Let us never forget that and celebrate our language.

Hindi is a beautiful language with easy words. Share the love for the language especially today. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Till Hindi is not made the power of the poor, till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas!

History and Significance

World Hindi Day was first observed on January 10, 2006, after the designation of this date by former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh. This day was apparently chosen to commemorate the first time Hindi was spoken in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. The Ministry of External Affairs has hosted World Hindi Conferences in nations such as the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Trinidad & Tobago, the United States of America, and Fiji since 1975. These are the nations that have a sizable Hindi-speaking population. The conference was organised in Fiji last year in collaboration with the Fijian government.

Theme

The theme for World Hindi Day is “Hindi – Bridging Traditional Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence.”

7 Facts on World Hindi Day

According to the 2018 Language Census, Hindi is the only scheduled language showing a rise in general speaking population. It indicated an almost 6% rise. According to the 2011 Language Census, around 43.63% of Indians identified Hindi as their native tongue. In 2019, Hindi was the world's third most spoken language, after only English and Mandarin. There are 615 million Hindi speakers worldwide. The Government of India made Hindi the national language on September 14, 1949. Hindi is spoken extensively in Nepal, Fiji, Mauritius, Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago. 'Varnamala' is the Hindi alphabetical table in Devnagri script.