World Asthma Day: 7 effective habits for asthma management and overall health

We spoke to Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director – Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, who advice us with some unique and impactful ways to manage asthma and improve the quality of life

Asthma, a respiratory disease affecting millions worldwide, is often misunderstood as a minor ailment. However, it can be a constant struggle for those with asthma to manage their symptoms and maintain their health. While there is no cure for asthma, several behaviours can aid in its treatment and promote overall health. In this article, we will explore some unique and impactful ways to manage asthma and improve the quality of life of those living with this condition.

Practice Mindfulness

Asthma can be triggered by stress and anxiety. Mindfulness meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress levels and improve lung function. Taking a few minutes daily to focus on breathing and relaxation can improve asthma control.

Stay Active

Regular exercise can strengthen the lungs and reduce the risk of asthma attacks. Swimming, walking, and cycling can improve overall fitness and lung function. Before starting an exercise routine, talking to a healthcare provider is important to determine what activities are safe and appropriate.

Manage Allergies

Allergies can trigger asthma symptoms. Identifying and avoiding allergens, such as pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, can help reduce the risk of asthma attacks. In addition, taking allergy medication as prescribed can help manage symptoms and improve asthma control.

Also Read: Here's how these 3 incredible superfoods can reduce your daily anxiety

Quit Smoking

Quitting smoking is one of the most important things a person can do to improve their lung health and reduce asthma symptoms. Smoking can worsen asthma symptoms and increase the risk of complications. It is never too late to quit smoking, and many resources are available to help people quit, including nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Keep Medications on Hand

Asthma medications are a critical component of asthma management. It is important to always keep medications on hand and to use them as prescribed. In addition, it is important to work with a healthcare provider to develop an asthma action plan that outlines what to do during an asthma attack.

Maintain Good Indoor Air Quality

Indoor air pollution can trigger asthma symptoms. Keeping the home clean, using air filters, and avoiding harsh chemicals can help maintain good indoor air quality. Also, ensuring proper ventilation in the home can help reduce the risk of asthma attacks.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Limiting processed foods and sugary drinks can help maintain a healthy weight, reducing asthma's severity.