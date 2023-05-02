Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Asthma Day: 7 effective habits for asthma management and overall health

    We spoke to Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director – Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, who advice us with some unique and impactful ways to manage asthma and improve the quality of life

    World Asthma Day: 7 effective habits for asthma management and overall health RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Asthma, a respiratory disease affecting millions worldwide, is often misunderstood as a minor ailment. However, it can be a constant struggle for those with asthma to manage their symptoms and maintain their health. While there is no cure for asthma, several behaviours can aid in its treatment and promote overall health. In this article, we will explore some unique and impactful ways to manage asthma and improve the quality of life of those living with this condition.

    Practice Mindfulness
    Asthma can be triggered by stress and anxiety. Mindfulness meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress levels and improve lung function. Taking a few minutes daily to focus on breathing and relaxation can improve asthma control.

    Stay Active
    Regular exercise can strengthen the lungs and reduce the risk of asthma attacks. Swimming, walking, and cycling can improve overall fitness and lung function. Before starting an exercise routine, talking to a healthcare provider is important to determine what activities are safe and appropriate.

    Manage Allergies
    Allergies can trigger asthma symptoms. Identifying and avoiding allergens, such as pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, can help reduce the risk of asthma attacks. In addition, taking allergy medication as prescribed can help manage symptoms and improve asthma control.

    Also Read: Here's how these 3 incredible superfoods can reduce your daily anxiety

    Quit Smoking
    Quitting smoking is one of the most important things a person can do to improve their lung health and reduce asthma symptoms. Smoking can worsen asthma symptoms and increase the risk of complications. It is never too late to quit smoking, and many resources are available to help people quit, including nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

    World Asthma Day: 7 effective habits for asthma management and overall health RBA

    Keep Medications on Hand
    Asthma medications are a critical component of asthma management. It is important to always keep medications on hand and to use them as prescribed. In addition, it is important to work with a healthcare provider to develop an asthma action plan that outlines what to do during an asthma attack.

    Maintain Good Indoor Air Quality
    Indoor air pollution can trigger asthma symptoms. Keeping the home clean, using air filters, and avoiding harsh chemicals can help maintain good indoor air quality. Also, ensuring proper ventilation in the home can help reduce the risk of asthma attacks.

    World Asthma Day: 7 effective habits for asthma management and overall health RBA

    Eat a Healthy Diet
    Limiting processed foods and sugary drinks can help maintain a healthy weight, reducing asthma's severity.

    • Asthma requires a multifaceted approach to treatment. The traditional focus has been on medication, but that's only part of the equation. Lifestyle changes and environmental modifications are also critical to achieving optimal asthma control. Practising mindfulness, eating a healthy diet, staying active, managing allergies, quitting smoking, keeping medications on hand, and maintaining good indoor air quality are all important behaviours that can significantly impact the lives of those with asthma. These seemingly small actions can profoundly affect lung function, symptom reduction, and overall health, enabling individuals to live their lives to the fullest. By taking a comprehensive approach to asthma management, we can empower people with asthma to take control of their health and thrive.
    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MET Gala 2023: Cockroach gets glamorous starry moment at coveted fashion event - READ vma

    MET Gala 2023: Cockroach gets glamorous starry moment at coveted fashion event - READ

    MET Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla looks magnificent in silver spiked couture attire vma

    MET Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla looks magnificent in silver spiked couture attire

    MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks captivating in Prabal Gurung saree gown ensemble vma

    MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks captivating in Prabal Gurung saree gown ensemble

    7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure RBA

    7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure

    Numerology Prediction for May 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Arab states demand withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria during Jordan Meet anr

    Arab states demand withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria during Jordan Meet

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Hospet, says Congress never took pride in India's history; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Hospet, says 'Congress never took pride in India's history'; check details

    Lunar Eclipse 2023: 7 things you should know about Chandra Grahan arb

    Lunar Eclipse 2023: 7 things you should know about Chandra Grahan

    football Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia: Is PSG star on family vacay or negotiating deal with Al-Hilal?-ayh

    Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia: Is PSG star on family vacay or negotiating deal with Al-Hilal?

    NEET UG admit card 2023 to be out soon Here is a step by step guide to download it gcw

    NEET UG admit card 2023 to be out soon; Here's a step-by-step guide to download it

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon