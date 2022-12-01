World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details

World AIDS Day is celebrated annually on December 1. On this occasion, people from all over the world come together to raise awareness about HIV, support those who are living with it and remember those who have passed away from an AIDS-related illness.

World AIDS day is observed around the world every year. It is celebrated to show people infected with HIV to give tribute to AIDS patients in 1988 and support them. World AIDS Day was first established as an international health day in 1988. This day also encourages people to bind themselves worldwide to remove the inequities and gaps that obstruct HIV testing, prevention, and access to care. Every year, the organisations affiliated with the UN, governments, and civil society come together to advocate campaigns centred on specific HIV-related issues. So, it is essential to know about the significance of this day and this year's theme.

World AIDS Day 2022: History: The first World AIDS Day was recognised in 1987. To encourage and facilitate the exchange of information among national, international and local governments, organisations, and individuals about AIDS and HIV, the day is celebrated. Public information officers James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter formulated this at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Since 1996, UNAIDS ( Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) has organised and made it public. President Donald Trump, on November 30, 2017, declared December 1 as World Aids Day.

World AIDS Day 2022: Significance: 38.4 million people have lived with HIV at the end of 2021, 2/3rd of whom (25.6 million) are in the WHO African Region. In the United Kingdom, over 4,139 people are diagnosed with HIV each year the stigma and discrimination are still a reality for many people living with the condition. World AIDS Day reminds the public and the government that it is a severe problem that requires awareness, urgent funding, the eradication of prejudice, and improved educational opportunities.

World AIDS Day 2022: Theme: This year, the theme is 'Equalise' for World AIDS Day. It means all should work to eliminate the injustices that impede the fight to end AIDS, according to UNAIDS. In a long line of issues, the theme for this year is the latest.

