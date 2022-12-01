Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details

    World AIDS Day is celebrated annually on December 1. On this occasion, people from all over the world come together to raise awareness about HIV, support those who are living with it and remember those who have passed away from an AIDS-related illness.

    World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    World AIDS day is observed around the world every year. It is celebrated to show people infected with HIV to give tribute to AIDS patients in 1988 and support them. World AIDS Day was first established as an international health day in 1988. This day also encourages people to bind themselves worldwide to remove the inequities and gaps that obstruct HIV testing, prevention, and access to care. Every year, the organisations affiliated with the UN, governments, and civil society come together to advocate campaigns centred on specific HIV-related issues. So, it is essential to know about the significance of this day and this year's theme.

     

    World AIDS Day 2022: History: The first World AIDS Day was recognised in 1987. To encourage and facilitate the exchange of information among national, international and local governments, organisations, and individuals about AIDS and HIV, the day is celebrated. Public information officers James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter formulated this at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Since 1996, UNAIDS ( Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) has organised and made it public. President Donald Trump, on November 30, 2017, declared December 1 as World Aids Day.

    ALSO READ: Cheating to Breaking promises: 5 deal-breaker for women in

    World AIDS Day 2022: Significance: 38.4 million people have lived with HIV at the end of 2021, 2/3rd of whom (25.6 million) are in the WHO African Region. In the United Kingdom, over 4,139 people are diagnosed with HIV each year the stigma and discrimination are still a reality for many people living with the condition. World AIDS Day reminds the public and the government that it is a severe problem that requires awareness, urgent funding, the eradication of prejudice, and improved educational opportunities.

    World AIDS Day 2022: Theme: This year, the theme is 'Equalise' for World AIDS Day. It means all should work to eliminate the injustices that impede the fight to end AIDS, according to UNAIDS. In a long line of issues, the theme for this year is the latest.

    Also Read: 4 reasons why including almonds in your daily diet is an absolute must

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for December 1 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 1, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 1 2022 Pisces Sagittarius Aries Capricorn Virgo Libra Leo Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 1, 2022: Superb day for Pisces, Aries; be cautious Sagittarius

    Daily Horoscope for November 30 2022 Aquarius Aries Virgo Capricorn Scorpio Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2022: Be careful Aries, Taurus; superb day for Virgo Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for November 30 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Control your diabetes by practising deep breathing sur

    Control your diabetes by practising deep breathing

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, MCFC vs FCG preview: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa fight for bragging rights

    World AIDS Day 2022: Is there any Ayurveda or natural treatments to cure HIV? Read this sur

    World AIDS Day 2022: Is there any Ayurveda or natural treatments to cure HIV? Read this

    football Argentinians troll Saudi Arabia after marching into Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16; gear up for Australia snt

    Argentinians troll Saudi Arabia after marching into Qatar World Cup 2022 round of 16; gear up for Australia

    football Szczesny is Ochoa of Qatar World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina snt

    Szczesny is Ochoa of World Cup 2022! Poland goalie stuns Messi fans with penalty save against Argentina

    Numerology Prediction for December 1 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 1, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon