Chaos at CM Siddaramaiah's Bengaluru event: Unidentified individual breaches security (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    In a concerning incident during a public event in Bengaluru, an alleged security breach took place involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The event took an alarming turn when an unidentified individual rushed towards the stage where CM Siddaramaiah was present. The swift response of the police prevented the situation from escalating further, as they quickly intervened and restrained the person on stage.

    The individual, later identified as Mahadev Nayak, attempted to approach CM Siddaramaiah with the intention of presenting a shawl. Despite Nayak's legitimate background and proper identification, his actions were deemed a significant breach of security protocols.

    A police official commented on the incident and said, "Mahadev Nayak has been apprehended following his attempt to garland CM Siddaramaiah with a shawl. Although he had a valid background and proper identification, his actions represented a security violation. He has been detained as per standard procedures."

    Video Icon