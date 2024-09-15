BJP dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's resignation offer as 'PR stunt' amid corruption allegations

In a dramatic move, CM Kejriwal on Sunday declared that he will resign from his position as Chief Minister within the next two days. Speaking at a gathering following his release from Tihar Jail, he called for early elections in Delhi and promised not to resume his role until he receives a "certificate of honesty" from the people.

In a sharp response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent announcement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (September 15) has labelled his decision to resign as a mere "PR stunt." BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed CM Kejriwal, asserting that the Delhi CM's move is an attempt to salvage his tarnished image.

Bhandari argued that Kejriwal's gesture reflects a recognition that his reputation among Delhi's populace has deteriorated. "Arvind Kejriwal's announcement is nothing more than a public relations maneuver," Bhandari said. "He has realised that his image is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt one. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now widely perceived as a corrupt party across the nation."

Bhandari further compared Kejriwal's strategy to the political maneuvers of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, suggesting that Kejriwal is seeking to shift blame and protect his party's interests. "It appears he is attempting to replicate the Sonia Gandhi model, where a leader becomes a figurehead while the real power is wielded behind the scenes. They are trying to set up a scapegoat because they fear losing the upcoming Delhi elections."

"I will resign from the CM position in two days. I will not return to the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will visit every home and street to seek their judgment," Kejriwal announced.

Kejriwal's resignation offer follows his recent bail from Tihar Jail, where he had been held for nearly six months, with a brief release during the Lok Sabha elections. The Supreme Court granted him bail in corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. However, his bail conditions prevent him from visiting the CM’s office, signing official documents, or making public statements about the case.

The BJP's reaction underscores the ongoing political tensions and skepticism surrounding Kejriwal's intentions and the broader implications for Delhi’s upcoming elections.

