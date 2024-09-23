Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women’s safety: Essential tips for smart social media use and tackling digital threats

    One of the simplest ways to protect yourself online is to manage your social media privacy settings. You can manage who can see your content, add you as a friend, and get in touch with you on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 6:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

    In this age, social media plays a pivotal role in our lives. It is not just a tool for communication; it also serves as a medium to network and express to a vast number of people online. However, it can also expose several users, especially women to several digital threats including cyberbullying, data theft, online harassment, and can even lead to stalking. Here are some essential tips and guidance on the safe use of social media and tackling digital threats for women. 

    1. Ensure strong privacy settings 

    One of the simplest ways to protect yourself online is to manage your social media privacy settings. You can manage who can see your content, add you as a friend, and get in touch with you on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Limit who may see personal information such as your phone number, email address, and location by setting your accounts to private whenever possible.

    2. Beware of online scams 

    Phishing attacks, in which users are tricked into disclosing sensitive information like passwords or credit card numbers through phony emails or messages, are a common tactic used by cybercriminals to target social network users. Watch out for dubious connections, particularly ones that come from unidentified accounts.

    3. Tackling online harassment 

    Unfortunately, online harassment is a big issue in our society, especially for women. Among them are non-consensual posting of personal pictures, hate speech, trolling, and cyberstalking. Do not be afraid to block the harasser and report them. One can also screenshot the abusive or offensive content, as it can be used as evidence. In case of consistent cyber threats and bullying, you can also seek legal help. 

    4. Stay Informed 

    Make sure you stay informed about the new technologies as social media platforms and tools are everchanging. Keep yourself on top of the latest cybersecurity practices and know your legal rights and protection available for the victims of cybercrime. 

    5. Know when to get help

    It is important to understand when to get help as constant trolling, online threats, and harassment can take a mental toll and affect you psychologically for a long time. Seek advice from trustworthy family members, friends, or support networks, and seek the advice of cybersecurity experts as necessary.

