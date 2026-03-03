A woman's physique undergoes several modifications during her lifetime. Each step, from the start to the final, has unique requirements. Regular check-ups help you stay healthy, identify concerns early on, and feel good about your body.

A woman’s body goes through many changes over her lifetime. From the first period to the last, each stage has different needs. Regular check-ups help you stay healthy, catch problems early, and feel good about your body.

Teenage years:

Puberty is when girls get their first period and start developing. It is important to learn about menstrual hygiene, healthy eating, and exercise. The HPV vaccine should be taken to protect against cervical cancer in the future. If periods are very painful, too heavy, or irregular, it is best to talk to a doctor early.

20s and 30s:

Life can get busy with studies, work, or starting a family. However, do not forget your health. Regular visits to the Gynecologist, Pap smears, and breast self-checks are easy ways to catch problems early. Blood tests for thyroid, anaemia, vitamin levels, and infections are also useful. If you plan to get pregnant, do a pre-pregnancy check-up and start folic acid supplements.

40s and 50s:

Around menopause, hormone levels begin to change. Periods may become irregular, and you may feel hot flashes or mood swings. This is the time to pay close attention to your health. Get a mammogram and tests for sugar and cholesterol. Check your bone strength with a bone test to prevent osteoporosis. Eat well, exercise often, and talk to your doctor if any symptom concerns you.

Health is a lifelong habit. Women often care for everyone else and forget about themselves. However, good health helps you take better care of others. Simple check-ups, healthy food, sound sleep, and regular movement can make every stage of life happier and healthier.

-Dr. Kinjal Avdhut Kothari, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, Manipal Hospital, Goa