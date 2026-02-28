Superfoods Women Over 40 Must Eat for Better Health and Energy
Women over 40 need nutrient-rich foods to support changing health needs. Superfoods like kiwi, Greek yogurt, prunes, blueberries, mushrooms, and flax seeds help boost immunity, heart health, bones, and digestion.
Kiwi
Kiwi has a lot of Vitamin C. Eating it regularly is good for your skin, hair, and bones. It also helps build a strong immune system.
Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt contains plenty of calcium and protein. It strengthens your bones and muscles. Eating it is also a good way to boost your immunity.
Prunes
Prunes are loaded with fibre. They also have potassium, Vitamin K, and antioxidants. This combination really helps improve your gut health.
Blueberry
Blueberries have a lot of fibre and antioxidants. They help lower your cholesterol and blood pressure, which in turn improves your heart's health.
Mushroom
Mushrooms are full of antioxidants. They can improve your body's insulin sensitivity and also help reduce inflammation and stress.
Flax Seed
Eating flax seeds is a great idea for your heart. They help improve heart health and also keep your cholesterol and blood pressure in check.
