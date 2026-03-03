- Home
Lunar Eclipse/Chandra Grahan 2026: Is Eating Allowed During Sutak? Restrictions and Exceptions
On March 3, 2026, India will witness a Chandra Grahan. Our religious texts have many rules for it. For example, you shouldn't eat or drink anything during the grahan and its Sutak period. But, some people are actually allowed to eat.
The first Chandra Grahan of 2026 will happen on Tuesday, March 3. Since it's visible in India, all the rules, including Sutak, will apply here. The Sutak period starts 9 hours before the eclipse. During this time, people must follow many rules, like not eating or drinking. But, some people get a pass. Let's see who gets this exemption…
According to Indian time, the Chandra Grahan on March 3, 2026, will start at 03:23 PM and go on till 06:47 PM. Its Sutak period will begin 9 hours earlier, at 06:23 AM, and will end with the grahan. This means the Sutak will last for about 12 hours. It's considered important to follow rules like not eating anything during this time.
Our scholars, while making the rules for Sutak and grahan, kept a practical approach. Generally, eating is forbidden during the Sutak period of a Chandra Grahan. But, they gave an exemption to some people. These are children, sick people, and the elderly. This means they can have food even during the Sutak kaal.
As per religious beliefs, the Sutak for a Chandra Grahan usually starts 9 hours before, and its rules must be followed. But for children, the sick, and the elderly, the Sutak is considered valid for only one 'prahar', which is 3 hours. This means for them, only the Sutak during the actual eclipse period is applicable.
Our scholars wanted to ensure that the rules were practical for everyone. They understood that following long Sutak rules isn't fair for all. That's why they gave an exemption to children, the elderly, and the sick, because all three are considered weak ('ni:shakt'). They can't go without food for a long time. This is why these three groups can eat during the Sutak period, except for the actual duration of the grahan.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.
