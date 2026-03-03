Our scholars wanted to ensure that the rules were practical for everyone. They understood that following long Sutak rules isn't fair for all. That's why they gave an exemption to children, the elderly, and the sick, because all three are considered weak ('ni:shakt'). They can't go without food for a long time. This is why these three groups can eat during the Sutak period, except for the actual duration of the grahan.



