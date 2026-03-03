Lunar Eclipse 2026 in India: Everything You Need to Know About Chandra Grahan Timings
Everyone in India is super excited about the lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026. Why? Because it's the only eclipse that will be visible in India that year! Find out exactly when you can watch the Chandra Grahan in India.
Interesting facts about the lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026
The lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, is extra special because it's happening on Holi! This is a rare event that happens only once in many decades. Because of the Chandra Grahan, people will celebrate Holi on March 4, not March 3. All the rules for the Sutak period will apply in India. Ujjain's astrologer, Pt. Pravin Dwivedi, tells us when this eclipse will be visible in India.
When will the lunar eclipse of March 3, 2026 begin?
According to Indian Standard Time, the lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, will start at 3:23 PM and go on till 6:47 PM. But when the eclipse begins, it will still be daytime in India. So, we won't be able to see the initial phase of the Chandra Grahan here.
What time will the lunar eclipse be visible in India?
Astrologers say the eclipse will first become visible in India around 5:17 PM. People in the northeastern state of Nagaland will be the first to see this Chandra Grahan. After that, it will slowly become visible in other states like Assam, Tripura, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. The eclipse will end at 6:46 PM. Since it appears first in Nagaland, the total duration there will be the longest, about 1 hour and 29 minutes.
How long will the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse last?
The Sutak for this lunar eclipse will start 9 hours before, at 6:23 AM on March 3, and will last until the eclipse ends. The total Sutak period will be about 12 hours long. Since the eclipse is visible in India, all its rules will be followed here. During the Sutak Kaal, people are advised not to eat or drink anything. Even performing puja is not recommended during this time. There are also restrictions on sleeping, and pregnant women are advised not to leave their homes.
Disclaimer
The information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.