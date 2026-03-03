The Sutak for this lunar eclipse will start 9 hours before, at 6:23 AM on March 3, and will last until the eclipse ends. The total Sutak period will be about 12 hours long. Since the eclipse is visible in India, all its rules will be followed here. During the Sutak Kaal, people are advised not to eat or drink anything. Even performing puja is not recommended during this time. There are also restrictions on sleeping, and pregnant women are advised not to leave their homes.



Disclaimer

The information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.