A Pap smear helps detect abnormal cervical cells that may lead to cervical cancer, while the HPV test identifies the presence of the human papillomavirus, a major cause of cervical cancer.

Recommended Frequency:

Women aged 21–65 should get a Pap smear every 3 years.

If combined with an HPV test, it can be done every 5 years.