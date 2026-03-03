Holi Special: Make Perfect Homemade Gujiya in 7 Super Easy Steps
Easy Gujiya Recipe You Can’t Miss
Thinking of making Gujiya at home? It's super easy! Just follow these 7 simple steps and get this tasty mithai ready for Holi.
First, collect all your ingredients. For the dough, you'll need 2 cups maida, 4 tbsp ghee, and water. For the filling, get 1 cup khoya, ½ cup powdered sugar, ¼ cup chopped nuts (badam, kaju, pista), 2 tbsp desiccated coconut, and ½ tsp cardamom powder. And for frying, keep ghee or oil handy.
Now, let's make the dough. In a big bowl, mix the maida and melted ghee. Slowly add water and knead it into a firm dough. Cover it with a cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.
Time for the filling! Heat a little ghee in a pan. Roast the khoya in it till it turns light golden. Now, add the sugar, chopped nuts, coconut, and cardamom powder. Mix everything properly and let the mixture cool down.
Now, back to the dough. Take small portions of the dough and roll them out into thin circles. Make sure each circle is about four inches wide.
Let's stuff the gujiyas. Put a spoonful of the filling right in the center of a dough circle. Apply some water on the edges. Now, fold it into a half-moon shape. Press the edges firmly to seal it. You can use a fork or a gujiya mould to get that classic design.
It's frying time! Heat ghee or oil in a kadhai or deep pan. Gently drop the gujiyas in and fry them on a medium-low flame. Keep frying until they become golden brown and perfectly crispy.
Almost done! Take the fried gujiyas out of the oil. Place them on paper towels. This will soak up all the extra oil.
And they're ready! Once the gujiyas have cooled down, you can serve them immediately. Or, store them in an airtight container to enjoy later.
