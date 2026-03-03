- Home
Today is the Chandra Grahan, the first lunar eclipse of 2026, on March 3! This total Blood Moon eclipse will be visible across many parts of India. Here’s where you can catch a clear view of this celestial spectacle.
First Lunar Eclipse of 2026
The first Chandra Grahan of 2026 is taking place on March 3. In astrology, both solar and lunar eclipses are considered significant cosmic events. This eclipse will be visible in India, and the Sutak period began at 6:20 AM. Many people across the country are observing traditional customs during this period.
Blood Moon and Timings
Scientists are referring to the March 3 event as a “Blood Moon,” while astrologers describe it as a total lunar eclipse. According to Indian Standard Time, the eclipse begins at 3:20 PM and ends at 6:46 PM, lasting 3 hours and 27 minutes. The peak will occur at 5:33 PM.
Where It Will Be Visible
The eclipse will be visible in cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chennai, Patna, Bengaluru, Kanpur, and Hyderabad. People in North India will witness it for about 20 minutes, while the Northeast will get nearly 59 minutes. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Sikkim are expected to see the full total eclipse.
Traditions and Precautions
During the grahan, many people avoid cooking or eating food. Starting any auspicious work is generally discouraged. Pregnant women are advised to take extra care. After the eclipse ends, devotees often chant prayers, meditate, and take a bath to purify themselves and their homes.
