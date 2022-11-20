Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season

    Beetroot and garlic have high antibacterial and anti-biotic properties that can prevent colds and coughs. Consuming them can help you stay healthy in the winter season and offer numerous health benefits.
     

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    Winter is undoubtedly one of the most loved seasons by everyone, and it also brings a host of seasonal diseases along with it. Coughs and colds are the most common illnesses we can get in the winter. However, you can avoid most of these illnesses by adding two vegetables to your meals, including garlic and beetroot. Consuming them can help you stay healthy in the winter as they have many health benefits. Add garlic and beetroot to your diet. 

    ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

    Garlic and Beetroot Soup: Beetroot is a root vegetable rich in manganese and potassium and can be eaten with its leaves. On the other hand, garlic has high antibacterial and anti-biotic properties, which can be beneficial for many skin issues. The garlic and beetroot soup can help you avoid colds and coughs in the winter. 

    Beetroot Salad: Many vegetables are available during winter, such as peas, celery, carrots, cabbage and beetroot. All you have to do is cook some garlic in olive oil and mix it with other vegetables. And relish these lip-smacking and healthy beetroot salads. These vegetables are filled with nutrients that can help you stay fit and fight all winter illnesses. 

    Beetroot Paratha: Last but not least, we have a pretty easy and fabulous dish for all food enthusiasts. A lot of people love eating parathas. You can increase the nutritional value of your parathas by adding beetroot and garlic to them. All you have to do is mix some beetroot and garlic into the flour. It will help you improve the blood flow in your body and keep your digestive health in check.

    ALSO READ: Relationship tips: 6 red flags you should look out for

     

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are some fantastic ways to reduce weight in winter RBA

    Here are some fantastic ways to reduce weight in winter

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet sur

    Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

    Numerology Prediction for November 20 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 20 2022 Aries Taurus Cancer Gemini Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 20, 2022: Superb day for Aries, Taurus; health of Gemini, Cancer may be affected

    Weekend Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    Clean out your fridge! Give leftovers a makeover as super tasty dishes

    Recent Stories

    'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign AJR

    'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 7 leaders for contesting as independent candidates - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 7 leaders for contesting as independent candidates

    Here are some fantastic ways to reduce weight in winter RBA

    Here are some fantastic ways to reduce weight in winter

    football isl 2022-23 fc goa look to foil former coach ferrando plans as atkmb aim to extend unbeaten run to 5 games snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa look to foil former coach Ferrando’s plans as ATKMB aim to extend unbeaten run to 5 games

    football 'Picture of the century': Messi and Ronaldo checkmate fans with Louis Vuitton ad campaign; chess nerds guess winner snt

    'Picture of the century': Messi and Ronaldo checkmate fans with Louis Vuitton ad; chess nerds guess winner

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon