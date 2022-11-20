Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season

Beetroot and garlic have high antibacterial and anti-biotic properties that can prevent colds and coughs. Consuming them can help you stay healthy in the winter season and offer numerous health benefits.

Winter is undoubtedly one of the most loved seasons by everyone, and it also brings a host of seasonal diseases along with it. Coughs and colds are the most common illnesses we can get in the winter. However, you can avoid most of these illnesses by adding two vegetables to your meals, including garlic and beetroot. Consuming them can help you stay healthy in the winter as they have many health benefits. Add garlic and beetroot to your diet.

ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

Garlic and Beetroot Soup: Beetroot is a root vegetable rich in manganese and potassium and can be eaten with its leaves. On the other hand, garlic has high antibacterial and anti-biotic properties, which can be beneficial for many skin issues. The garlic and beetroot soup can help you avoid colds and coughs in the winter.

Beetroot Salad: Many vegetables are available during winter, such as peas, celery, carrots, cabbage and beetroot. All you have to do is cook some garlic in olive oil and mix it with other vegetables. And relish these lip-smacking and healthy beetroot salads. These vegetables are filled with nutrients that can help you stay fit and fight all winter illnesses.

Beetroot Paratha: Last but not least, we have a pretty easy and fabulous dish for all food enthusiasts. A lot of people love eating parathas. You can increase the nutritional value of your parathas by adding beetroot and garlic to them. All you have to do is mix some beetroot and garlic into the flour. It will help you improve the blood flow in your body and keep your digestive health in check.

ALSO READ: Relationship tips: 6 red flags you should look out for