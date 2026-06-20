We all think fruits are super healthy, right? But did you know that eating some fruits after sunset can actually mess with your health? Our body's system slows down at night, and eating the wrong fruit can cause major problems. Here's a list of fruits you should totally avoid in the evening.

We’ve all grown up hearing, “Eat at least one fruit a day to keep the doctor away.” And most health-conscious people follow this rule. Fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are fantastic for our bodies. But according to nutrition experts, there's a right time for everything, even eating healthy food. Turns out, some fruits that are like nectar during the day can act like poison if you eat them at night.

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As the sun sets, our body's internal machine, or metabolism, also starts to wind down. If you choose the wrong fruits during this time, they can do more harm than good. Let's find out which fruits you should steer clear of at night and why.

1. Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Lemons, Grapes)

Fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapes are loaded with Vitamin C and citric acid.

Why you shouldn't eat them: Eating these fruits before bed can cause severe acidity, heartburn (that burning feeling in your chest), and gas.

The effect: The acid in these fruits can create discomfort in your stomach, making it almost impossible to get a peaceful night's sleep.

2. Banana

A banana is great for a quick energy boost, but it's not the best choice for a late-night snack.

Why you shouldn't eat them: Bananas are quite heavy and take a while to digest. Also, according to Ayurveda, eating a banana at night can increase mucus or phlegm in the body.

The effect: For people who already have a cold, cough, or sinus issues, eating a banana at night can make their problems worse. It can also slightly raise your body temperature and disturb your sleep.

3. Watermelon

This wonderfully refreshing summer fruit is best avoided at night.

Why you shouldn't eat it: Watermelon is about 92% water and also contains natural sugar.

The effect: Eating watermelon at night can make you need to urinate frequently, which will break your deep sleep again and again. Because your metabolism is slow at night, the high water content can also lead to water retention, making you feel bloated.

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4. Mango and Jackfruit (High-Sugar Fruits)

Who doesn't love the king of fruits, mango, and our national fruit, jackfruit? But you should enjoy them only during the day.

Why you shouldn't eat them: Both mango and jackfruit are full of natural sugar, or fructose.

The effect: Eating these fruits at night can cause a sudden spike in your blood sugar levels. Your body can't easily process this extra sugar when it's resting, so it gets stored as fat, leading to weight gain. This is even more dangerous for people with diabetes.

5. Apple

The saying "An apple a day, keeps the doctor away" is true, but it doesn't apply to nighttime.

Why you shouldn't eat it: Apples contain a lot of fibre and organic acids.

The effect: If you eat an apple at night, the acid can cause gas and indigestion. The pectin fibre in apples can also slow down your digestion at night, which might lead to a bloated stomach or constipation in the morning.

The Final Word from Experts:

The best time to eat fruits is in the morning or afternoon. Stay away from heavy or sour fruits for at least 2-3 hours before you go to sleep. If you absolutely must have fruit at night, you can have some ripe papaya or a few pomegranate seeds at least an hour before bed, as they can help with digestion.

Remember, it's not just about what you eat, but when you eat it that matters for good health!

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